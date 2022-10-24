One of Two Nurses Killed in Shooting at Dallas Methodist Identified

One of the two nurses killed in a shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday has been released by officials.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner confirmed Monday that one of the victims in the shooting inside the Labor and Delivery unit was 45-year-old Jacqueline Pokuaa.

The name of the second victim has not yet been released by the medical examiner's office.

Video released after the shooting shows the terrifying moments unfolding as a man, identified by police as 30-year-old Nestor Hernandez, started firing inside the hospital. The video shows staff and visitors hiding as police closed in on the gunman.

Amanda Birdwell, who was visiting the hospital when the shooting started, said she was first in disbelief.

"It all kind of hit us that like, 'Oh this is, like, serious. Like, this is actually happening right now.' So we all went back there everyone was crying," Birdwell said.

Hospital police shot Hernandez who was then stabilized and moved to a different hospital for treatment. He's now been charged with the capital murder of multiple persons.

Since the shooting NBC 5 has learned Hernandez had previously been in prison and was out on parole. He was still wearing an ankle monitor but had received permission to be at the hospital and with his partner while she gave birth.

Officials investigating the shooting have not yet revealed a motive for why the man started firing and why nurses were targeted.

Methodist Health Systems, which has its own police force, said more security is being added at the hospital campus, including in the mother/baby unit.

"Safety on each of our campuses is of paramount concern and is evaluated on an ongoing basis and anytime an issue occurs," the hospital said in a statement.

The hospital said they have recently installed new cameras at the hospital and strengthened security barriers and held active shooter training for staff. The hospital said that while security is evaluated, they believe at this time it's important to not lose focus on supporting the families of the victims.

NBC 5 has learned that Hernandez has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2011 including arrests for robbery, burglary, drug possession, and unlawful possession of a firearm. He remains in the hospital in an unknown condition. It's not clear if he's obtained an attorney.