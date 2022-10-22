Two Dead in Shooting at Methodist Hospital in Dallas, Man Arrested

Two Methodist Dallas Medical Center employees are dead after they were shot by a man Saturday morning, the hospital says.

Dallas Police said preliminary information indicates that the unidentified man shot and killed two hospital employees Saturday morning and upon arrival, an Methodist Health System police officer confronted the shooter and fired his weapon, injuring the suspect. The man was detained, stabilized and taken to another local hospital.

"The Methodist Health System Family is heartbroken at the loss of two of our beloved team members," the hospital said in a statement. "Our entire organization is grieving this unimaginable tragedy. During this devastating time, we want to ensure our patients and employees that Methodist Dallas Medical Center is safe and there is no ongoing threat. Our prayers are with our lost co-workers and their families as well as our entire Methodist family. We appreciated the community's support during this difficult time."

NBC 5 has crews headed to the scene and we'll update this story with more information once it's confirmed.

This story is developing.