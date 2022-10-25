Moment of Silence Planned for 2 Slain Dallas Hospital Workers

The Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council will observe one minute of silence on Wednesday in honor of the two hospital employees killed at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday.

Social worker Jacqueline “Jackie” Pokuaa, 45, and nurse Katie “Annette” Flowers, 63, were fatally shot, police said, when a man visiting a patient on the mother-and-baby floor started shooting people who entered the room.

Dallas Police said Monday Pokuaa was fatally shot as she was providing care to the woman in the room and Flowers was fatally shot when she looked into the room after hearing gunfire.

The DFWHC is asking its member hospitals and community members to join in the moment of silence on Oct. 26, from noon until 12:01 p.m.

"The gesture will be an opportunity for North Texans to reflect on the loss of these caregivers and healthcare heroes along with the growing rate of workplace violence in hospitals that has increased since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic," the hospital council said.

The man accused of fatally shooting the two hospital employees is facing a charge of capital murder of multiple persons.