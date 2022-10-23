Dallas

Man Charged with Capital Murder in Shooting Death of 2 Methodist Hospital Employees

Hernandez was on parole for aggravated robbery and police say he also had an active ankle monitor.

By NBC DFW Staff

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Methodist Hospital police arrested a man Saturday after he fatally shot two employees, officials confirmed.

The man responsible for the shooting death of two employees, 30-year-old Nestor Hernandez, has now been charged with capital murder.

The Methodist Health System Family is heartbroken at the loss of two of our beloved team members. Our entire organization is grieving this unimaginable tragedy. During this devastating time, we want to ensure our patients, physicians, employees, and community that Methodist Dallas Medical Center is safe, and there is no ongoing threat. Our prayers are with our lost co-workers and their families, as well as our entire Methodist family. We appreciate the community’s support during this difficult time.

Saturday morning, around 11 a.m. police responded to an active shooter call at Methodist Dallas Medical Center. Upon arrival, a Methodist Health System police officer confronted the shooter. The officer then shot his gun, injuring him.

Hernandez was detained, stabilized and taken to another local hospital. Additionally, Hernandez was already on parole for aggravated robbery and police say he also had an active ankle monitor.

Police Chief Eddie Garcia released a tweet after the incident calling this a "failure in our justice system."

No information has been released on the motive behind the shooting, but this story is still developing.

A prayer vigil will be held Sunday night at Methodist Dallas Medical Center from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.

