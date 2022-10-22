‘Total Destruction:' Man Arrested After Trespassing Denton City Hall

One man is in police custody after he broke into Denton City Hall, causing a loud disturbance and defecating in the City Manager’s office late Friday night, Denton Police say.

Denton officials responded to calls at 10:07 p.m. to a burglary-in-progress call at the City Hall, located at the 200 block of East McKinney Street. There, a City employee reported a shirtless male, 48-year-old David Lopez, kicked a glass City Hall door numerous times before entering the building and causing a disturbance and entering the City Manager’s office.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they heard sounds of items being damaged and thrown into the hallway. Lopez barricaded himself inside the offices and refused to cooperate with officers. With the assistance of Little Elm PD, officers found Lopez and he was then taken into custody.

Once he was in custody, officers assessed the damage with one describing the scene as “total destruction.” Officers found both urine and fecal matter in the City Manager’s offices along with a variety of broken electronics, damaged walls and more.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Physical damage to the offices is estimated to be around $10,000 in losses.

Lopez, who previously trespassed into Denton City Hall in October 2020, has been charged with criminal mischief and criminal trespass for entering a building after closure without consent.