Dallas

1 Dead, 5 Wounded in Shooting at Dallas Night Club: Police

One person died and the five other victims were being treated for injuries that range from stable to critical

A woman was killed and five people were wounded in a shooting at a Dallas night club early Saturday, police say.

A woman was killed and five people were wounded in a shooting at a Dallas night club early Saturday, police say.

Officers responded to an active shooter call at about 1:30 a.m. at Pryme night club in the 10300 block of Technology Boulevard. They found six people shot when they arrived, police said.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police determined a disturbance broke out between two groups of people inside the club and a man from one group pulled out a firearm and began shooting, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Dallas 8 hours ago

Pizza Delivery Driver Shot in Dallas

The six people who had been shot were taken to local hospitals, where a woman died. The five other victims were being treated for injuries that range from stable to critical, police said.

The name of the woman who died has not been released.

Police did not provide a detailed description of the shooter, who fled the scene.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas Policecrime
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us