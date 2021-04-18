1 Dead, 2 Wounded in Shooting at South Dallas Park; Homicides Up in City

An 18-year-old man was killed and two other people were wounded Saturday night in a shooting at a park in South Dallas, police say.

Patrol officers responded about 7:30 p.m. to the Juanita Craft Recreation Center Park in the 3000 block of Lyons Street, where three people had been shot.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The 18-year-old, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the location.

The two other people who had been shot were hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

Police did not release any additional details about the shooting.

The shooting was one of several that Dallas police responded to Saturday and Sunday.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the chest while attempting to break up a fight in the 3600 block of West Davis Street. He was hospitalized in stable condition.

Shortly before midnight, a 58-year-old man was walking down the 4100 block of South Westmoreland when he was approached by someone who demanded property and shot the victim in the shoulder during a struggle, police said. He was hospitalized with injuries not thought to be life-threatening

And around 3 a.m., a man who had been shot multiple times was brought to an urgent care facility, and later transported to a trauma hospital. Police have not provided an update to his condition.

Saturday night's fatal shooting at the South Dallas park was at least the 63rd recorded homicide in the city this year, a marked increase over the number of homicides reported to date in 2020, the deadliest year in more than a decade.

The Dallas Police Department's citywide crime statistics report, which was last updated April 15, showed a 22.5% increase in murder and non-negligent manslaughter compared to the same time last year.

Department records show 252 reports of murder and non-negligent manslaughter in 2020.

For the first time since starting his new job, we’re hearing from Dallas’ new police chief about his plans to reduce violent crime and rebuild trust, and about his transition to the city.

Though homicide numbers continue to tick up, other statistics from the department indicate that as a whole, violent crime year-to-date is down 4.9%.

Police Chief Eddie Garcia, who started in the job in February, told NBC5 at the time that the homicide rate is important, but that aggravated assaults are the true indication of a city's violence.

Department data show that aggravated assaults are up 10%, and robberies and forcible sex offenses are down, 31.7% and 14.6% respectively.

"Every major city in the country has seen a surge in violent crime, we just need to ensure we have the right people at the table with us to come up with a plan to reduce that," Garcia said in February. "We have the pieces, we just need to put together. It starts with ensuring our officers known building strong community relationships ... and taking the criminal element off of our streets are not mutually exclusive."