Texas Motor Speedway to Become Mega-Vaccination Hub

Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth will become a mass vaccination center, according to a plan announced by Denton County Judge Andy Eads late Friday.

The county plans to vaccinate 10,000 people a day in their own cars at the racetrack starting Tuesday, Eads said.

That would make it the largest hub in North Texas.

The county received word it would get more than 30,000 doses from the state next week – more than the total number it has received to date, Eads said.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 469-749-9900. In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

Eads said he is excited about the partnership with TMS.

"We are so pleased that we're utilizing the facilities we have right here in Denton County, and that's Texas Motor Speedway,” he said.

Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows where COVID-19 vaccines have been sent around the state. Click on a marker to find out information about each location. Use the "plus" and "minus" signs below to zoom in and out of the map.

Until now, the county has set up smaller vaccination centers in a high school parking lot and at First Baptist Church in Lewisville.

“I think it’s very symbolic actually that we're crossing the finish line here on COVID at Texas Motor Speedway so we appreciate TMS for all they've done," Eads said.

The judge said people don’t need to be from Denton County to get a vaccine but they do need a reservation.

It starts Tuesday morning and will run for at least several days. What happens after that will depend on supply, Eads said.