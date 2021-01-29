North Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Hubs to Receive Nearly 139K First Doses Next Week

Seventeen hubs across North Texas will receive just over a quarter of the state's allocation of first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine next week, state health officials say.

Of the state's 520,425 first doses of the vaccine, 138,950 will go to hubs in North Texas, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

In addition to the first doses, Texas DSHS said it was ordering 188,225 second doses of the vaccine for people who were vaccinated a few weeks ago.

Of the 17 hubs in North Texas, six are in Dallas County, four are in Collin County, three are in Tarrant County and there is one each in Denton, Fannin, Navarro and Parker counties.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 469-749-9900. In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

Collin County is slated to receive 26,320 first doses of the vaccine distributed between its four providers: the Allen Fire Department, Baylor Scott & White Plano Collin County Health Care Services and the McKinney Fire Department.

The Frisco Fire Department is getting a one-time shipment of 7,800 first doses and the county will have six total vaccination sites.

The six hubs in Dallas County will receive a total of 43,150 first doses. The county's hubs are Baylor University Medical Center, the city of Dallas, Dallas County Health and Human Services, Parkland Hospital, UT Southwestern Medical Center and the city of Garland Health Department.

Tarrant County's three hubs, the Arlington Fire Department, Tarrant County Public Health and Texas Health, will split a combined 25,750 first doses.

Denton County Public Health, as the county's only hub, will receive the largest allocation of any single provider in the state: 32,475. The county is planning to open a large-scale vaccination site at Texas Motor Speedway that will be by appointment only.

TMC Bonham Hospital in Fannin County will receive 975 first doses; the Corsicana-Navarro Public Health District will get 1,500; and the Parker County Hospital District in Weatherford will receive 1,950, according to DSHS.

There are 82 hub providers statewide in addition to hundreds of smaller providers, like pharmacies and hospitals, in 166 different counties.

The increase in the number of doses Texas will receive next week is due to two factors, according to DSHS. The first is a 30% increase in the number of Moderna doses the federal government is providing and the second is a one-time return of 126,750 doses of the Pfizer vaccine set aside for long-term care facilities. The initial distribution was overestimated, so some doses are being returned to the states, DSHS said.

The state is still vaccinating people in groups 1A and 1B, which includes health care workers, first responders, residents of long-term care facilities, people over 65 years old and people with underlying health conditions.

According to DSHS, 1.75 million people in Texas have received their first dose, while 410,000 have been fully vaccinated.