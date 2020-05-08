Reopening Texas: Salons, Barbershops Open Doors Again

The reopening of Texas continues Friday as salons, barbershops, nail salons and tanning facilities are allowed to open their doors for the first time in well over a month.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced said these businesses can reopen to customers provided they maintain social/physical distancing between customer stations and that those in waiting areas are either able to maintain the 6-foot distance between them or wait outside.

Abbott also said that stylists and customers are strongly encouraged to wear masks while services are being performed.

Novak Hair Studios in Fort Worth have been preparing to reopen for a while.

“Literally the day we announced that we were closing our doors – from that moment forward, we started proactively thinking about all the ways we were going to increase sanitation and try to make sure that Novak’s was one of the safest possible places to be,” co-owner Benjamin Novak Hudgins said.

Novak Hair Studio is one of the largest salons in North Texas and should have no trouble social distancing.

“We are roughly 10,000 square feet, so we are on the larger side of salons,” Novak said. “We actually house about 80 different service providers.”

Novak said sanitation is always top of mind in the beauty industry and they will ramp up efforts even more.

“It’s going to be our job to really make sure that we are pioneering a space that goes above and beyond sanitation. With our sustainability in mind, we’re also implementing some new UV light sanitizers,” he said. “[We are] trying to make sure that we are kind of over-the-top with sanitation and I think that will stick around.”

Along with sanitation efforts, the studio will also change the customer experience to become more digital.

“We have actually moved our waiting room to a text message service,” Novak said. “So, what we are going to be doing is our guests are going to be asked to wait in the car and then they are going to text us when they are here so we can invite them in whenever their stylist is totally prepared and ready and sanitized for them.”