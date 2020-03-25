North Texas Factory Switches From Producing Furniture to Face Masks

The showroom at The Leather Furniture Company in Lewisville is quiet, but even though regular customer business is shut down due to COVID-19 restrictions, the factory behind the showroom is busy.

"I just felt like we needed to do something to give back," owner Mitch Lurie said. "So I said, 'OK, let's get to work! Let's see what we can do.'"

They found a pattern online to make face masks.

"They name it the 'Carlos,'" a worker named Carlos said laughing. He found the pattern. "It makes me feel good we made that product for someone that's going to need it."

The factory is able to make about 1,000 masks a day. The masks will to to Presbyterian Hospital's oncology department.

"Hopefully they realize they can do a job and feel safe doing their job," Lurie said. "It makes me feel like it's Christmas again, that we're able to give."

A machine that would normally cut leather for sofas is instead mapping out the face mask pattern on black fabric and cutting it. The rest of the work is done by hand.

"We probably can do it another two days until we run out of supplies," Lurie said.

Lurie was able to get an "essential business" distinction to make the masks, help medical personal and keep about a dozen of his 40 workers employed for a bit.

"This is my family. These are people that have worked here 10, 12 years so I have to do everything I can do to help them and also help the community," Lurie said. "Everybody needs to help some right now, whether it's your neighbors, whether it's somebody from your church, somebody needs help. Give it to them."