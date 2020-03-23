Desperate to Keep Protective Gear in Stock, North Texas Nurses Told to Re-Use Face Masks

One of North Texas’ largest hospitals is in danger of running out of protective masks within weeks, as the coronavirus continues to surge.

A spokeswoman for Parkland Hospital said it could be out of masks in as little as three weeks, a drastic drop from normal times when the supply could last for three months.

In addition, NBC 5 Investigates obtained an internal message to Parkland nurses, telling them what they “need to do” to “extend the life” of the much-needed N-95 masks.

Nurses were also told that, after taking off the mask, they could place it in a paper bag outside a patient’s room, and then re-use the mask on the same patient until the end of the shift – or until it’s “visibly soiled.”

Parkland noted in the message that such procedures, while not ideal, are allowed in CDC guidelines.

In a separate email, NBC 5 Investigates learned Parkland administrators warned that their supply of masks is limited and that the ability to get more is not guaranteed.