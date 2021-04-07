North Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Waitlists Shrink, Mega Hubs Still Useful: Officials

Around North Texas, COVID-19 vaccine doses are coming in quickly and waitlists are shrinking.

“The waitlist is effectively down to zero. There may be 1,000 or 5,000 people on the waitlist at any given time, but when you’ve got the city of Dallas, Dallas County, Fair Park, Parkland and others all drawing from that list,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said. “We are taking the names off that list within hours of you putting your name on there.”

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Jenkins said vaccination hubs will still play a vital role in the push to get more North Texans vaccinated.

“So, we are going to see more and more people going to the CVS and to their local doctor. As more and more of us get vaccinated, there will be less need for these mega hubs. For now, there is still a big need for those,” Jenkins said. “We’ve got a long way to go to get everyone vaccinated and these big sites like TMS and Fair Park and Potter’s House are still needed. By the end of the summer, you might see a lot less of that.”

Beginning Wednesday, the drive-thru vaccination site at Ellis Davis Field House in Dallas will start vaccinating those without an appointment.

In Tarrant County the wait list is at around 112,000, which is down from 152,000.

The vaccination location at the Esports Stadium Arlington will close Wednesday and move to AT&T Station on April 11.

Denton County has no current plan of closing the Texas Motor Speedway vaccine location as it still serves between 40,000 and 50,000 people each week.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

County health departments have launched waitlists for adults 16 years old and over.

You can register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.