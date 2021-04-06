covid-19 vaccine

No Appointment Needed For COVID-19 Vaccine at Dallas' Ellis Davis Field House

Starting April 7 the vaccine hub will allow those without an appointment during certain hours

By Katy Blakey

The drive-thru vaccination site at Ellis Davis Field House in Dallas will start vaccinating those without an appointment starting Wednesday, April 7, according to Parkland Hospital.
Finding a COVID-19 shot in Dallas just became easier.

The vaccine hub, which is operated by Parkland Hospital, said it would start allowing those without an appointment to get a shot between the hours of 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The site is closed on Sunday.

According to a spokesperson, the site is currently administering the Pfizer vaccine which is approved for those 16 and up. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.

The site will continue to vaccinate those with an appointment, in addition to those who show up without one.

The Ellis Davis Field House is located at 9191 S. Polk St. in Dallas.

For more information visit, Parkland Hospital's COVID-19 resource.

