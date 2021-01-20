Tarrant County Public Health added nearly two dozen more COVID-19 deaths Wednesday along with 2,000 new cases of the virus.

The latest 23 victims of the virus in Tarrant County included two women and a man from Fort Worth who exceeded 90, a woman from Saginaw who had exceeded 90, a man from Euless in his 80s, a man from Hurst in his 80s, a woman from Sansom Park in her 80s, a man from Fort Worth in his 80s, a woman from Mansfield in her 70s, a man and woman from Fort Worth in their 70s, a man from North Richland Hills in his 70s, two men from Arlington in their 70s, a woman from Euless in her 60s, a man from Fort Worth in his 60s, a woman from Arlington in her 60s, a man from Azle in his 50s, a woman and man from Arlington in their 50s, a woman from Bedford in her 50s, a man from Fort Worth in his 50s, and a man from Pantego in his 50s. One had unknown underlying conditions and the remainder had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County Public Health said Wednesday there were 1,429 COVID-19 patients in county hospitals through Tuesday and that the 7-day average for COVID-19 patients was at 1,463. The number of hospitalized patients remains down from the high of 1,528 patients reached Jan. 6.

Tarrant County is also reporting Wednesday that hospital occupancy in county hospitals decreased from 90% to 88% overall and from 98% to 96% in ICUs through Tuesday. Beds occupied by COVID-19 patients account for 28% of all patients in Tarrant County and for 24.21% of all patients in TSA-E.

In the last seven days, the county has announced 16,441 new and probable cases of the virus or an average of 2,349 per day. Data from the county health department indicated there were 2,074 more confirmed cases than the most recent report and 304 more probable cases. To date, the county has reported 172,771 confirmed cases of the virus and 26,750 probable cases for a total of 199,521 cases.

On Wednesday the county said they and the Arlington Fire Department hub vaccine locations have administered 47,754 vaccinations through Tuesday. Updated vaccination numbers are expected weekly.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 469-749-9900. In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

The county is also reporting another 2,305 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 143,731.

There are currently an estimated 53,863 active cases of the virus and 1,927 deaths from the virus in the county since March 2020, the most of any North Texas county for both categories.

Tarrant County, which has extended its mask mandate until Feb. 28, 2021, began reporting both probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in August 2020 at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported.

COVID-19 causes a respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis, severe pneumonia or even death. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.