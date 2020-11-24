Tarrant County Leaders Encourage COVID-19 Precautions for Thanksgiving

Tuesday, Tarrant County leaders will consider extending both its mask mandate and declaration of disaster until February 28.

The measure comes amid rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations right before the holiday season.

“Let’s have a safe Thanksgiving this year so that we can have full seats next year. We don’t want empty seats in families,” Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja said. “That is a reality if a lot of people mingle during the holiday season and we get COVID outbreaks happening – some families are going to lost family members and we don’t want that.”

For weeks, across the county, there has been a push to encourage citizens to act responsibly during the holiday season to lessen the spread of COVID-19.

“People are willing to take a risk at this point because they are so tired of restrictions. But the reality is COVID is still here and it is surging at really high levels,” Taneja said. “We recognize that our community is tired.”

Taneja stressed now it not the time to relax.

“COVID has shifted into the younger population, but I’m also aware of several outbreaks occurring right now in nursing home, jail settings and other congregate settings and when we saw that last time around a lot of deaths followed that three or four weeks down the road,” Taneja said. “The worry is definitely there. I just don’t know how far the impact is going to be. We don’t even want to test it. We know how to pump the breaks.”