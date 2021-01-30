Denton County Reports 5 Deaths, 654 New Cases of COVID-19 Friday; 8 ICU Beds

Denton County Public Health is reporting 654 new cases of COVID-19 Friday along with five new deaths and a jump in hospitalizations for the virus.

The latest Denton County victims of the virus include:

A female over 80 who was a resident of Avanti Senior Living in Flower Mound

A female in her 60s who was a resident of unincorporated northeast Denton County

A male in his 60s who was a resident of unincorporated northeast Denton County

A male in his 60s who was a resident of Longmeadow Healthcare Center in Justin

A female in her 70s who was a resident of Longmeadow Healthcare Center in Justin

“Please join us in sending thoughts and prayers to the families and friends of these five individuals,” stated Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “As we eagerly await additional vaccines, we must continue to prevent the spread of COVID-19 with masks, distancing, and handwashing.”

According to the county health department, there were 191 people hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday, 20 more than on Thursday, and that number includes 51 people with the virus in ICUs. DCPH reported hospital capacity at 75% Friday, leaving 213 total beds available for future patients, including eight in ICUs. The ICUs are 91% occupied and 62% of the patients are COVID-19 patients.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 469-749-9900. In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

Of the 654 new cases reported Friday afternoon, DCPH confirmed 574 are active while 80 have already cleared recovery protocol. The countywide total for cases stands at 53,248 with 37,543 estimated recoveries and 15,387 estimated active cases.

Denton County is providing free COVID-19 testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

“Denton County continues to focus on establishing a series of vaccination clinics for residents in tiers 1A and 1B, as allowed by the state,” Judge Andy Eads said earlier this month. “We ask everyone to please continue practicing safety measures to help curb the spread of this virus.”

Denton County opened one of North Texas’ largest mass vaccination sites earlier this month, capable of vaccinating 3,000 people per day at the CH Collins Athletic Complex as they sit in their car. The county's drive-through vaccination site is by appointment only and, as more doses are received, the hope is that vaccination efforts can continue to expand.

On Friday Eads also announced the county was planning on opening a mega vaccination site at Texas Motor Speedway where up to 10,000 people per day could be vaccinated against the virus.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to: