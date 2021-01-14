Denton County Opens Drive-Through Mass Vaccination Site

Denton County opened one of North Texas’ largest mass vaccination sites on Thursday, capable of vaccinating 3,000 people per day.

The site, at the CH Collins Athletic Complex, is also unique in its drive-through design that allows the person being inoculated to never leave their vehicle.

“We are going to give them (vaccines) as quick as we get them,” said Denton County Health Director Matt Richardson. “But right now that is a struggle,” he continued.

Richardson said the county plans to open more sites but obtaining enough doses of the vaccine continues to be a weekly battle.

If you would like to register to receive a COVID-19 vaccination in Denton County, click here for more information. You can also call 940-349-2585

“The tough part is getting the vaccine from the state of Texas, we know they have a tough job, we appreciate the tough job they have but we need more vaccines here in Denton County,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads.

Currently, 75,000 people have registered to receive the vaccine in Denton County. The county vaccination sites are by appointment only and as more doses are received the hope is that vaccination efforts can continue to expand.

“The tears that come to their eyes because they finally feel hope is within reach and that is such an important part and such a blessing to be part of that,” said Judge Eads.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

