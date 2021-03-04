Dallas COVID-19 Vaccination Hub Set to Open at Potter's House

Thursday, the City of Dallas COVID-19 vaccine hub is set to open at the parking lot of the Potter’s House church.

The megachurch, located at 6777 West Kiest Boulevard in the southwest part of the city, will be the replacement for the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, as first reported by NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.

@CityOfDallas is opening a vaccination site at @TPHDallas for first doses. Operations this week will be Thursday, March 4 thru Saturday, March 6, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Please register at https://t.co/ZTWwx8s2Px or 855-IMMUNE9. pic.twitter.com/6OrTb1dptO — City of Dallas Office of Emergency Management (@DallasOEM) March 3, 2021

“You know there is no heavy lifting on our end. It’s our overflow parking lot. It is available right now because we are virtual,” Potter House Chief Operating Officer Frank Dryer said. “So, it just makes sense to step up to do what we’ve got to do an organization. Making vaccines available to those that want them in the southwestern sector of the city – it just makes sense.”

Dyer said the partnership was born of an already strong relationship with the city, as well as the church’s ability to host upwards of 7,000 people on any given day.

“From the location itself – it’s going to serve some of those areas that truly need it more and access to vaccinations,” Dryer said. “If you look at where we are located and the ZIP codes, it’s going to have a pretty large impact in Black and brown communities and that’s where we are.”

City of Dallas’ 2nd vaccination hub, The Potter’s House, will be operational Thursday, March 4, at 9am. Persons can register for the COVID-19 vaccine with Dallas County by registering online or by calling 1-855-466-8639. Hours are 7 am – 7pm, 7 days a week. pic.twitter.com/ZkviNWWKo2 — Fair Housing & Human Rights (@FHHRdtx) March 3, 2021

According to The Dallas Morning News, the city's emergency management director, Rocky Vaz, said the new location would help ease congestion downtown and allow firefighters, who are currently administering shots, to return to their normal duties.

Vaz added that the city is in the process of hiring an outside vendor to take over the vaccination process.