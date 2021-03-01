Abbott to Make ‘Statewide Announcement' Tuesday in Lubbock

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) will make what his office is describing as a "statewide announcement" Tuesday afternoon in Lubbock.

At a press conference Thursday in Corpus Christi, where he addressed the vaccine rollout, the governor indicated a change could be coming to statewide orders intended to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"We're working right now on evaluating when we're going to be able to remove all statewide orders and we will be making announcements about that pretty soon," he said.

Abbott will make the speech to a group of small business and community leaders of the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce at Montelongo's Mexico Restaurant in Lubbock.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Abbott issued one of his most wide-ranging executive orders relating to the virus -- closing bars and limiting other businesses to 50% capacity -- on June 26.

When that order was issued just over eight months ago, the seven-day average of COVID-19 cases and the number of total Texans hospitalized with the virus was lower than it was through Sunday.

On June 26, Texas' seven-day average of new coronavirus cases was 5,091 and there were 5,523 COVID-19 hosptializations statewide.

On Sunday, the state's seven-day average was 5,816 -- the lowest it'd been since Oct. 20 and down from a peak of 19,528 on Jan. 16. There were 5,611 people hospitalized with the virus in Texas on Feb. 28.

The hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area E, which includes most of North Texas, dropped below 15% Feb. 11 and has not exceeded the number since. The percentage dropping below that threshold for seven straight days allowed bars to reopen, increased capacity at some businesses to 75% from 50% and allowed the resumption of elective surgeries.

The percentage of COVID-19 patients to bed capacity is down to just 9%, and the ICU COVID-19 patients are 24% of total ICU capacity, down from 50% six weeks ago.

"We do not want to let our guard down. We must continue wearing masks, physical distancing, washing hands, and get vaccinations in as many arms as possible," CEO of Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council Stephen Love said Monday. "Spring breaks are coming and we need everyone to do their part to keep the COVID-19 virus spread as low as possible."

The difference between March 2021 and June 2020, of course, is the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to data compiled by The New York Times from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 6.2% of Texas residents had been fully vaccinated and 12.2% had received their first dose.

The single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine started to ship nationwide on Monday.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.