COVID-19 Report: 2,172 Cases, 53 Deaths Announced Thursday; Hospitalizations Drop to 7.6% in TSA-E

Across the largest four counties in North Texas Thursday there were 53 more reported COVID-19 deaths and another 2,172 new reported cases of the virus. Meanwhile, the percentage of people hospitalized for COVID-19 continues to drop and is now at 7.6% in TSA-E.

County-specific details for Dallas, Tarrant, Denton and Collin counties are below based on data reported Thursday, March 4, by county officials, local health departments and the state health department.

Dallas County

Dallas County reported another 27 COVID-19 deaths Thursday along with 781 new cases of the virus. In the last seven days, the county has announced 4,072 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 582 per day, and 148 deaths, an average of 21 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 283,130 cases of the virus including 247,026 confirmed cases (PCR) and 36,154 probable cases (antigen). There have been 3,071 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 268,612 recoveries leaving 11,497 estimated active cases in the county.

Tarrant County

Tarrant County Public Health added another 18 COVID-19 deaths Thursday along with 506 new cases of the virus. In the last seven days, the county has announced 3,815 new and probable cases of the virus, an average of 523 per day, and 112 deaths, an average of 16 deaths per day.

Since March 2020, the county has reported a total of 244,231 cases of the virus including 207,388 confirmed cases (PCR) and 36,843 probable cases (antigen). There have been 2,930 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 228,139 recoveries leaving 13,162 estimated active cases in the county.

Denton County

Denton County Public Health reports an additional 574 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday with no new deaths. Of the new cases reported, DCPH confirmed 538 are active while 36 have already cleared recovery protocol.

Since March 2020, Denton County has reported a total of 66,394 cases of the virus including 50,147 confirmed cases (PCR) and 16,247 probable cases (antigen). There have been 421 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 54,055 recoveries leaving 11,918 estimated active cases in the county.

Collin County

The Texas Department of State Health Services reports eight new COVID-19 deaths in Collin County Thursday along with 25 confirmed (PCR) new cases and 287 probable (antigen) cases. The state also retracted 127 recoveries previously added to the total.

Since March 2020, the DSHS has reported a total of 83,716 cases of the virus in Collin County including 70,184 confirmed cases (PCR) and 13,532 probable cases (antigen). There have been 740 deaths attributed to the virus; there are currently an estimated 68,737 recoveries leaving 14,239 estimated active cases in the county.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

The vaccine is currently only being administered to those who are part of Phase 1A and 1B, as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Those in Phase 1A are front-line healthcare workers or residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes those who are over the age of 65, or those over the age of 16 with a chronic medical condition that puts them at risk for severe illness.

On March 3, vaccine availability was expanded to include school and child care workers.

Once vaccinated, people are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot, but full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot. Even when fully vaccinated, it's still possible to become infected by the virus since the vaccine does not offer 100% protection.

The Texas DSHS advises that the vaccine will not be readily available for the general public until late spring or early summer 2021.