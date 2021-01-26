Tarrant County Public Health added another 29 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday along with more than 1,500 new cases of the virus.

The latest 29 victims included a woman from Bedford who had exceeded 90, a woman from North Richland Hills in her 80s, two women from Arlington in their 80s, a man from Watauga in his 70s, two women and two men from Arlington in their 70s, a man from North Richland Hills in his 70s, a man from Keller in his 70s, a man from Fort Worth in his 70s, three men from Arlington in their 60s, two men from North Richland Hills in their 60s, a man from Bedford in his 60s, three men and a woman from Fort Worth in their 60s, a woman from Watauga in her 60s, a man from Saginaw in his 60s, a man from Westworth Village in his 50s, a man from Fort Worth in his 50s, a man from Arlington in his 40s, a man from Fort Worth in his 30s, and a male from Fort Worth under 10. One had no underlying conditions, two had unknown underlying conditions and the remainder had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County Public Health said there were 1,295 COVID-19 patients in county hospitals through Monday and that the 7-day average for COVID-19 patients was at 1,338. The number of hospitalized patients remains down from the high of 1,528 patients reached Jan. 6.

Tarrant County is also reporting Tuesday that total hospital occupancy in county hospitals is at 87% while ICU occupancy is at 94% through Monday. Beds occupied by COVID-19 patients account for 26% of all patients in Tarrant County and for 21.80% of all patients in TSA-E.

In the last seven days, the county has announced 12,402 new and probable cases of the virus or an average of 1,772 per day. Data from the county health department indicated there were 1,072 more confirmed cases than the most recent report and 452 more probable cases. To date, the county has reported 181,207 confirmed cases of the virus and 28,642 probable cases for a total of 209,849 cases.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 469-749-9900. In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

The county is also reporting another 2,125 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 154,975.

There are currently an estimated 52,773 active cases of the virus and 2,101 deaths from the virus in the county since March 2020, the most of any North Texas county for both categories.

Tarrant County, which has extended its mask mandate until Feb. 28, 2021, began reporting both probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in August 2020 at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported.

COVID-19 causes a respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis, severe pneumonia or even death. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.