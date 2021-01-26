14 Deaths Reported in Denton County, 773 New Cases of COVID-19 Tuesday; 3 ICU Beds Available

Denton County Public Health is reporting another 14 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday along with 773 new cases of the virus. Meanwhile, county hospitals are reporting a slight increase in COVID-19 patients Tuesday and only three remaining ICU beds in the county.

The 14 deaths announced Tuesday increased the total number of COVID-19 related fatalities in the county to 308 since March 2020 and included the following victims:

A male in his 70s who was a resident of unincorporated southwest Denton County

A male in his 70s who was a resident of Prairie Estates in Frisco

A female over 80 who was a resident of Brinker Denton SCC

A male over 80 who was a resident of Denton

A female over 80 who was a resident of Anthology of Denton

A male over 80 who was a resident of Anthology of Denton

A male in his 50s who was a resident of Denton

A male over 80 who was a resident of Denton

A male in his 50s who was a resident of Denton

A male over 80 who was a resident of Anthology of Denton

A female over 80 who was a resident of Prestonwood Court in Plano

A male in his 70s who was a resident of Little Elm

A male in his 70s who was a resident of Carrollton

A male in his 70s who was a resident of unincorporated southwest Denton County

“Today, as we report fourteen more individuals who’ve passed away from COVID-19, we ask you to pray for their families and friends,” stated Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Though our COVID-19 inpatient rates are decreasing at local hospitals, we must remain vigilant in practicing public health measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Denton County.”

According to the county health department, there were 180 people hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday, 10 more than Monday but six fewer than Friday and that number includes 52 people with the virus in ICUs. DCPH reported hospital capacity at 77% Tuesday, leaving 221 total beds available for future patients, including three in ICUs. The ICUs are 97% occupied and 62% of the patients are COVID-19 patients.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 469-749-9900. In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

Of the 774 new cases reported Tuesday afternoon, DCPH confirmed 629 are active while 145 have already cleared recovery protocol. The countywide total for cases stands at 51,212 with 36,024 estimated recoveries and 14,880 estimated active cases.

Denton County is providing free COVID-19 testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

“Denton County continues to focus on establishing a series of vaccination clinics for residents in tiers 1A and 1B, as allowed by the state,” Judge Eads said. “We ask everyone to please continue practicing safety measures to help curb the spread of this virus.”

Denton County opened one of North Texas’ largest mass vaccination sites earlier this month, capable of vaccinating 3,000 people per day at the CH Collins Athletic Complex as they sit in their car. The county's drive-through vaccination site is by appointment only and, as more doses are received, the hope is that vaccination efforts can continue to expand.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to: