Texas-based grocer H-E-B says they'll break ground on their second flagship Tarrant County store on Friday.

The store, which will be built on 28 acres at the corner of U.S. 287 and Broad Street in Mansfield, was first announced back in 2016. Last August the company said they were ready to move forward with the development of the site but did not say when construction would begin until announcing Friday's event.

Mansfield city officials will join H-E-B leaders and representatives from area nonprofits Friday morning for the groundbreaking ceremony. H-E-B said that due to the weather, the ceremony will be held in a heated tent with treats and warm drinks.

More details about the 118,000-square-foot store will be shared at the event on Friday.

It's not clear when the Mansfield store will open, but following previous construction timelines, it's likely to be sometime in 2024.

The store is the second publicly announced in Tarrant County. On Nov. 16, 2022, H-E-B broke ground on their Alliance-area store at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and North Riverside Drive. The store is expected to open sometime next year.

Last month, the San Antonio-based company announced plans for a second store in Frisco after opening its first location on the Denton County side of town last September. They opened a store in Plano in October 2022 and will open one in McKinney later this year.

While the stores are the first for Denton, Collin and Tarrant counties, the grocer has H-E-B locations elsewhere in North Texas in Johnson, Ellis and Parker counties.