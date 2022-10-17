H-E-B

Plano's First H-E-B Opens to Shoppers

Texas grocer says second of three planned Collin County locations set to open.

By Larry Collins

The Plano H-E-B store opened its doors to a line full of excited shoppers Wednesday morning. People camped outside the popular grocery store to be the first in line for the new Plano location.

According to the City of Plano, the store hired 750 employees.

"At 118,000 square feet, the H-E-B Plano store will showcase all the quality products and innovative services H-E-B customers have come to love and expect, including a full-service H-E-B Pharmacy with a drive-thru, Curbside and Home Delivery service, fuel station and car wash, and a True Texas BBQ restaurant with a drive-thru, which was named best barbecue chain in Texas by Texas Monthly and a top barbecue chain in the nation by Thrillist," the company said in a statement Monday.

The new store is located at 6001 Preston Road and will be open seven days a week from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m.

In September, the grocer opened its first Collin County location in Frisco. Additional stores are planned for McKinney and Mansfield, McKinney is expected to open in 2023. The company plans to break ground in Mansfield in early 2023 but hasn't said when the store will open.

H-E-B currently has North Texas stores in Weatherford, Burleson, Waxahachie, Ennis and Cleburne.

For more details on the Plano store, visit HEB.com.

