H-E-B Announces Plans for First Store in Fort Worth

H-E-B revealed its latest plans for a future store in North Texas on Wednesday -- this time in North Fort Worth.

The San Antonio-based retailer said its H-E-B Alliance store will open at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and North Riverside Drive. That location is just across the street from competitor Kroger Marketplace.

Construction starts with a groundbreaking on Nov. 16. The store is expected to open sometime in 2024, a news release said.

H-E-B announced plans in August for a store in Mansfield, its first store announced in Tarrant County. No construction date has been set on that store, a spokeswoman told NBC DFW Wednesday.

H-E-B already has two Central Market locations in Tarrant County.

Last month, H-E-B opened their Frisco store, the first of four announced locations in Collin County. The grocer also plans to open a store in Plano early next month with stores in Allen and McKinney to open in 2023.

H-E-B has not yet announced any locations in Denton or Dallas counties.

The grocer has existing stores outside the Metroplex in Weatherford, Burleson, Waxahachie, Ennis and Cleburne.