H-E-B Previews New Frisco Store Before Public Opening Wednesday

Anticipation is mounting in Collin County as H-E-B prepares to open its first store in Frisco on Wednesday.

The store is one of several planned for North Texas, giving a sneak peek at what eager shoppers in Mansfield, Plano and McKinney, where future stores have been announced, have to look forward to.

The beloved Texas grocer has drawn criticism for opting to open stores in more affluent communities where fresh food is already readily available. Company representatives said Frisco was chosen due to its economic strength and because the city is growing by about 1,000 residents per month.

Jeff Cheney, the mayor of Frisco, said the grocer will have dramatic regional appeal and will increase tax revenue in the area. He noted that other stores in the area have been taking on remodeling projects and holding grand re-openings to step up their game.

SMU Marketing Professor Jacquelyn Thomas said H-E-B's business model is often a topic of discussion in her class and she credited their success to their marketing message of being authentically Texan and tapping into a sense of family and community.

"A lot of people who are not from here are not familiar with the brand and I'm like, 'This is an iconic brand and you got to know it' and there are some other iconic brands in the northeast and what not, but I say, 'This is one you have to know if you're in Texas,'" said Thomas.

H-E-B representatives credit their dedication to Texas suppliers and lending a hand during times of need.

"When things happen in the community like hurricanes and tornadoes, just as a fact that we come together and help towns I think customers then reward us back with their loyalty and their excitement," said Juan Carlos Ruck, executive vice president of H-E-B Stores Northwest Division.

H-E-B in Frisco opens to the public at 6 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21.