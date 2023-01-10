H-E-B Starts Plans for Second Frisco Store Near Little Elm

H-E-B is moving ahead with a second store in Frisco on land it already owns.

The company has been granted a 30-day extension by Frisco’s planning and zoning staff to submit its preliminary plat work for a future H-E-B store on the southwest corner of U.S. 380 W. University and FM 423 or Gee Road near Little Elm.

“No construction timeline has been set,” said H-E-B spokeswoman Mabrie Jackson. The preliminary site plan submission has been moved to Jan. 24, she said. The project is referred to on city documents as the Four Corners Shopping Center, and the extension request was first reported by Community Impact.

The San Antonio-based grocer’s first store in Frisco kicked off its long-awaited expansion into Dallas-Fort Worth when it opened in September. That store has set records for customer traffic, including on opening day when a line of 1,500 people formed early for the 6 a.m. opening. Lines to get in continued for days.

