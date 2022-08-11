H-E-B Announces New Store Coming to Tarrant County

H-E-B's North Texas expansion is now spreading into Tarrant County.

The Texas-based retailer announced Thursday that a new H-E-B store will be built in Mansfield.

Tarrant County's first H-E-B will be built at the corner of U.S. 287 and Broad Street on 28 acres already owned by the San Antonio-based company. A Thursday news release did not say when the store will be open, but crews will break ground early next year.

"For years our residents have asked for an H-E-B, and on behalf of the City Council, we are proud to welcome this economic driver and much desired business to Mansfield," Mayor Michael Evans said in a news release. "With our growing economy and invested community, Mansfield is the perfect home for the first H-E-B location in southeast Tarrant County and we are excited about the continued economic growth coming to our city and the entire southeast Tarrant County region."

H-E-B already runs Central Market stores in Fort Worth and Southlake and owns undeveloped property elsewhere in Tarrant County. The Dallas Morning News reports Mansfield has been on H-E-B's radar for years and first sought the city's approval for plans back in 2016.