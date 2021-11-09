Veterans Day is Thursday, Nov. 11, and in honor of the service members that have so bravely served our country, restaurants and businesses nationwide are showing their gratitude with an array of free meals, discounts and other well-deserved perks.

Most discounts will require proof of a military ID. Some businesses allow uniform dress as a form of identification. VA cards and veteran organization membership cards are also valid at some businesses as proof of service.

Since Veterans Day 2020, military veterans and gold star families started getting lifetime free access to national parks, wildlife refuges and other federal lands managed by the Department of the Interior, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Check out all the deals below:

Veterans and active duty eat free on Veterans Day up to $14. Offer valid Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 only.

The restaurant chain is welcoming all active-duty and veteran military members to visit their local Applebee's to enjoy a complimentary entree from a selection of items.

Active-duty military and veterans can receive a complimentary meal from open until 6 p.m. from a special menu of pulled pork, Aspen Hawaiian chicken or a classic cheeseburger. On Nov. 11 an empty table will be set to remember the fallen who never returned home.

Veterans, active-duty military members and their spouses can get 25% off their entire in-store purchase on Nov. 11.

Service members and veterans get 25% off their entire purchase from Nov. 11 through Nov. 13.

Bj's Restaurant and Brewhouse will be celebrating the country's veterans and active-duty members with a free meal from their special menu of items and a free Dr Pepper beverage.

Free meal for all veterans and active military members on November 11th. Brick House will also hand out a $5 bonus card to all veterans and active military members that can be used from 11/12/2021 through 12/31/2021. The free meal has a value of $15.

California Pizza Kitchen is honoring veterans and active-duty military with a complimentary meal on Nov. 11. CPK’s Veteran's Day menu includes a choice of one entrée (pizza, pasta and salads are all available) and a beverage.

Caesars Rewards is offering up to 35% off for veterans and active-duty military who book through 2022 on Caesars.com from Nov. 4 to Nov. 14.

Chili's is offering service members a free meal for in-restaurant dining only from a selected menu on Nov. 11.

Free adult buffet for veterans and active-duty personnel with military ID and coupon available here. The offer is for dine-in only and does not include a drink.

All veterans and active-duty military can enjoy a free chicken fried steak or chicken entree free on Nov.11 for dine-in only.

Veterans can enjoy a free "Build your Own Grand Slam" from 5 a.m. to noon Thursday, Nov. 11.

Veterans can get a free pulled pork classic sandwich at participating locations for every active duty or retired military on Nov. 11. Valid In-store, and Online/ App for Carryout, with Code VETFREE​.

Service members and their family members get 20% off the total purchase in-store or online on Nov. 11-14.

Veterans and active-duty military service members will receive a free donut of choice at participating locations.

All veterans and active military members can have a free meal on Nov. 11. Fox & Hound will also hand out a $5 bonus card to all veterans and active military members that can be used from 11/12/2021 through 12/31/2021. The free meal has a value of $15.

Free chips and dip at all 55 locations. Choose between guacamole, salsa or Freebirds’ legendary Queso Blanco!

Military Appreciation Night will be Nov. 11 from 5 p.m. to close, Golden Corral will offer a free meal to all active-duty members and veterans who are dining in.

On Nov. 11, all veterans who present a military ID or proof of service and purchase a beverage at any participating Hooters location nationwide will receive a free entrée from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu (available for dine-in only). The Hooters Veterans Day Menu includes five of Hooters’ most popular entrées including: Buffalo Chicken Salad, Buffalo Chicken Sandwich, Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Hooters Burger, and 10-Piece Boneless Wings.

IHOP

Veterans and active-duty military can get free Red, White & Blueberry pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 11. Available for dine-in only, you can RSVP on IHOP's Facebook page.

On Nov. 11, all veterans and active military members can receive a free meal. Joe’s Crab Shack will also hand out a $5 bonus card to all veterans and active military members that can be used from 11/12/2021 through 12/31/2021. The free meal has a value of $15.

Kohl’s is doubling its Military Monday discount of 15% to offer all active and former military personnel, veterans and their families 30% off purchases from Nov. 7 through Nov. 11.

Veterans and active military members can receive a free Lunch Combo, which features four slices of Little Caesars popular Detroit-style DEEP!DEEP! Dish pizza, paired with a 20-ounce Pepsi product on Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All active duty and retired military personnel are invited to enjoy a free meal from the American Roadhouse menu in honor of Veterans Day. This offer is available from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at all Logan’s Roadhouse restaurants nationwide.

The first six ounces of frozen yogurt are free for all veterans on Nov. 11.

In addition to a year-round 10% military discount, current and former military members can get a free entree on Nov. 11 from a special menu of fan favorites. The restaurant has also started at Give $5 Get $5 campaign, you get $5 off your online order when you donate $5 to the Folded Flag Foundation.

All active-duty and retired military personnel get 20% off in-store purchases through Dec. 12, 2021. This coupon and military ID required.

All active and retired military can enjoy a free Pick 2 Combo, valid for dine-in only and only on Nov. 11.

Veterans can enjoy a free Bloomin' Onion and Coca-Cola beverage on Veterans Day. Outback Steakhouse will also be offering 10% off to all service members, nurses, doctors, medical staff, police officers and firefighters with valid ID.

Veterans, active-duty military and reservists can get a free appetizer or dessert on Nov. 11 from their select Veterans Day menu.

All veterans and active-duty military members will receive a free Tavern burger served with Bottomless Steak Fries at participating restaurants nationwide. The one-time offer is valid Monday, Nov. 1 through Sunday, Nov. 14 for dine-in or to-go. In order to take advantage of the offer, active or former military and veterans must register for Red Robin’s Royalty Program.

Veterans, military service members and military spouses get a free tall (12-oz) hot brewed coffee at participating stores on Nov. 11. And for every cup of hot brewed coffee sold that day, Starbucks is donating 25 cents to be divided evenly between Headstrong and Team Red, White & Blue to support the mental health of military communities.

Veterans, active-duty military members and their families can get 10% off in-store or online orders. The Military Appreciation Discount runs through Nov. 13 and can be used on two separate transactions. Customers must first register at www.target.com/circle/military to confirm eligibility.

On Nov. 11, all veterans eat free with valid military ID.

Veterans and active U.S. military are invited to enjoy a complimentary taco and fountain drink or iced tea, the offer is good for dine-in and pick-up orders placed by phone or in-person, not valid for online or delivery orders and it cannot be combined with other offers.

Service members and their families are eligible for 40% off all purchases at UnderArmour.com, Under Armour stores and Under Armour Factory House between Nov. 5 and Nov. 11.

In honor of Veterans Day, Wendy’s is thanking those who have served or are currently serving with a free breakfast combo offer from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 11. Offer good for the Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant, Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit or crowd favorite Breakfast Baconator® combo.