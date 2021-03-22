National Puppy Day

Send Your Puppy Pics! National Puppy Day is Tuesday

The American Kennel Club says Labrador Retrievers are still the most popular breed of 2020

A Labrador retriever puppy romps in this undated photo.
National Puppy Day is March 23, 2021.

Click here or email isee@nbcdfw.com to share a photo of your puppy and the story behind how you met.

If your dog is all grown up, dig into the puppyhood photo collection from those days gone by.

We’ll be celebrating the pure joy of puppies on NBC 5 Today and NBC 5 First at Four on Tuesday!

Just last week, the American Kennel Club put out its ranking of the most popular breeds of 2020.

The labrador retriever held on to the top spot for the 30th year in a row, but the French bulldog made a run for the lead position coming in second and moving above the German Shepherd and Golden Retriever for the first time.

The Dachshund made its way to the top 10 popular breeds knocking the Pembroke Welsh Corgi down to #11.

American Kennel Club 2020 Most Popular Dog Breeds

BreedRank
Labrador Retrievers1
French Bulldogs2
German Shepherds3
Golden Retrievers4
Bulldogs5
Poodles6
Beagles7
Rottweilers8
German Shorthaired Pointers9
Dachshunds10
Remember you can sometimes find pure breed dogs or pups with personality at a North Texas shelter. Visit our Clear the Shelters page to find a friend at a North Texas animal shelter near you. NBC 5 features a pet of the week each Saturday morning.

