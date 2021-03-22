Send Your Puppy Pics! National Puppy Day is Tuesday

National Puppy Day is March 23, 2021.

If your dog is all grown up, dig into the puppyhood photo collection from those days gone by.

Just last week, the American Kennel Club put out its ranking of the most popular breeds of 2020.

The labrador retriever held on to the top spot for the 30th year in a row, but the French bulldog made a run for the lead position coming in second and moving above the German Shepherd and Golden Retriever for the first time.

The Dachshund made its way to the top 10 popular breeds knocking the Pembroke Welsh Corgi down to #11.

American Kennel Club 2020 Most Popular Dog Breeds

Breed Rank Labrador Retrievers 1 French Bulldogs 2 German Shepherds 3 Golden Retrievers 4 Bulldogs 5 Poodles 6 Beagles 7 Rottweilers 8 German Shorthaired Pointers 9 Dachshunds 10 American Kennel Club

Remember you can sometimes find pure breed dogs or pups with personality at a North Texas shelter. Visit our Clear the Shelters page to find a friend at a North Texas animal shelter near you. NBC 5 features a pet of the week each Saturday morning.