Two Texas Animals Among Finalists for Cadbury Bunny Contest

Two animals from Texas are in the top ten of a contest to become the new mascot for Cadbury egg, the chocolate and cream candy that is popular around Easter.

Meet "Dog," a five-month-old Nigerian dwarf goat from Georgetown, located just north of Austin.

The second finalist is "Waylon," a nine-year-old Alpaca from the San Antonio area.

Dog and Waylon, both dressed as bunnies, beat out more than 12,000 other animals contestants.

The winner, who will be announced Tuesday, will receive a cash prize and a commercial.