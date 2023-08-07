The Latest
Operation Kindness – Lifesaving Partnerships HubNBC 5 and Telemundo 39’s – Clear the Shelters Initiative, is a proud partner of Operation Kindness, the no-kill animal shelter. For years Operation Kindness has been offering a safe environment for our shelter pets to find a second home. This 2024 Operation Kindness is announcing the grand opening of their Lifesaving Partnerships Hub in...
Clear the Shelters: Whisker Wednesday – free spay, neuter, and vaccinations for feral catsHelp us Clear the Shelters! During the Spring and Summer seasons, there is a visible surge of feral cats, leaving communities with an overpopulation issue. This has been the case for the Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter which has been working with their community to curb the population and lessen the number of cats living in harmful conditi...
Celebrate National Adopt a Shelter Pet DayNational Adopt a Pet Day is Tuesday, April 30, and once again, we need your help. For the past 10 years, NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 have helped our local shelters Clear the Shelters and find furr-ever homes for over 60,000 local animals. The campaign has helped over 1,000,000 animals find loving homes in NBC and Telemundo markets across the…...
Clear the Shelters is 10 years strong!Get ready to celebrate a decade of love and compassion alongside NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 with the 10th Clear the Shelters/Desocupar Los Albergues campaign! It’s that special time of year again when we come together to find forever homes for our shelter pets. This initiative, which was inspired by a campaign right here in Da...
5 Talk Street: Clear The Shelters – Operation KindnessSpring has finally begun, which means kitten season is also in full swing. While the arrival of adorable furballs might seem like a delight, it also brings to light the urgent need for proactive measures to ensure the well-being of kittens. NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are committed to helping our local shelters “Clear The Shelters” and 2024 marks our......
Here are the North Texas shelters participating in Clear the Shelters
Adopt a pet at this year’s NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 Clear the Shelters ALL MONTH LONG, August 1 – August 31. This is the purr-fect opportunity to grow your family. Some shelters are waiving fees throughout the month; however, other fees may apply. Check with your nearest shelter for updates.
5 Talk Street: Clear The Shelters – Dallas Animal Services
We discuss Clear The Shelters with Melissa Webber, the Director of Dallas Animals Services. Now – August 31, Dallas Animals Services will be offering free adoptions. To become a foster, adopter, or lifesaver, visit www.BeDallas90.org.
5 Talk Street: Clear The Shelters – SPCA of TexasWe discuss Clear The Shelters with Maura Davies. She is the Vice President of Marketing and Communications for the SPCA of Texas, another one of our partner shelters. SPCA of Texas is offering $25 adoptions all month long for dogs and cats, and adoption fees will be waived 8/25 – 8/27. For more information, please visit www.SPCA.org/Adopt.
Dogs, cats, turtles, tarantulas: US Olympians love their pets
From pugs to parakeets, Olympic athletes love their pets.
This New York City vet makes celebrity house calls. Now she has a memoir full of tails
Veterinarian Amy Attas has spent the last 32 years traversing the wild streets of New York City as a full-time house call doc — and, boy, does she have stories to tell. It’s all in her memoir, “Pets and the City.”
Clear The Shelters celebrates 1 million pet adoptions
NBCUniversal Local’s Clear The Shelters nationwide pet adoption and donation initiative has now resulted in more than one million adoptions since 2015.
Sir Darius Brown's story
Go behind the scenes as Clear The Shelters Ambassador Sir Darius Brown visits a local animal shelter, Montclair Township Animal Shelter in New Jersey. Buy a bow tie to help shelter animals at sirdariusbrown.com
The ‘World's Ugliest Dog' contest has announced its 2024 winner
Wild Thang finally took home the crown after competing in the contest four previous times.
A big airline is relaxing its pet policy to let owners bring the companion and a rolling carry-on
American Airlines is easing a restriction in its pet policy. For years, people with a small pet could only bring one other thing into the cabin — a small personal item that fits under their seat. American confirmed Friday that people with pets can now bring a personal item or a regular carry-on bag that fits in the overhead bin.
Firefighter dogs who rescued people from natural disasters are honored in Ecuador as they retire
Five rescue dogs have been honored by Ecuador’s Fire Department at a ceremony formally retiring them after seven years of service and turning them over to new adoptive owners.
Who rescued who? Angel, a dog found tied to a tree, finds forever home in California
Just days after NBC Los Angeles shared the story about Angel, a loving family that faced the loss of multiple family pets over the years has adopted the pup.
Service dogs helped ease PTSD symptoms in US military veterans, researchers say
Specially trained service dogs helped ease PTSD symptoms in U.S. military veterans in a small study that the researchers hope will help expand options for service members.