Clear The Shelters

Finding forever homes across the country
community Jul 17

Clear the Shelters Community Calendar

NBC5 and Telemundo 39’s Clear The Shelters™ is celebrating it’s 10th year! As part of our ongoing goal to help local animal shelters (and our furry friends!), NBC5 and Telemundo 39 want to keep you up...

Before You Adopt
Clear the Shelters Aug 7, 2023

Why you should adopt a senior dog over a puppy

Pet Adoption Jun 28, 2023

What to consider when adopting a dog, according to an animal communicator

Clear the Shelters Jul 18, 2023

Use the ‘WeRescue' app and website to find adoptable pets in your area

After You Adopt
pets Jul 17

7 ways to prepare your pet for a disaster

pets Jun 16, 2023

How to make your pet an emotional support animal

pets Jun 17

Saying goodbye: How to navigate the end of your pet's life

Animal Stories
Colorado Jul 20

Rare orange lobster sent to aquarium after accidentally delivered to Colorado Red Lobster

Animals Jul 22

Barking dog saves life of owner with dementia after days in Utah heat

Animals and Wildlife Jul 19

Explorers in Virginia rescue ‘miracle' dog found 40 to 50 feet down in cave

2024 ADOPTION TRACKER

CLEAR THE SHELTERS LOCATIONS

The Latest

