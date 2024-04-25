PGA Tour

Alligator interrupts PGA Tour event with stroll across tee box

There was more alligator-related action from Round 1 of the Zurich Classic, too.

By Eric Mullin

Scroll down to watch the video

Alligator in water
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

There was a course-invader during the opening round of the PGA Tour's Zurich Classic of New Orleans on Thursday.

But it wasn't a fan who interrupted play.

As golfers were preparing to tee off on the 17th hole at TPC Louisiana, an alligator made its way across the tee box. And the creature certainly didn't appear to be in a hurry.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The gator deserves some credit for not waiting until one of the golfers was in their backswing to take its stroll. That's great golf etiquette.

There was more gator-related action from Round 1, too. The PGA Tour shared video of an alligator sliding into a pond near one of the greens.

Golf

Golf 21 hours ago

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy learn how much loyalty is worth in new PGA Tour equity program

Golf Apr 22

Scottie Scheffler extends dominant run with RBC Heritage win

Alligators have long been known to make their presence felt at the Avondale, Louisiana, course. As the broadcast alluded to in the first video, a three-legged gator named "Tripod" has turned into an unofficial course mascot.

The Zurich Classic, which is a team event that features two rounds of fourball and two rounds of foursomes, runs from Thursday to Sunday.

This article tagged under:

PGA Tour
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us