Your new fur-ever family member awaits you!

Adopt a pet at this year’s NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 Clear the Shelters ALL MONTH LONG, August 1 – August 31. This is the purr-fect opportunity to grow your family. Some shelters are waiving fees throughout the month; however, other fees may apply. Check with your nearest shelter for updates.

Many shelters are experiencing a summer surge of new pets for various reasons. You can make a lasting difference by saving an animal today. Please choose to adopt from one of our partner shelters.

To date, over 59,000 pets found their fur-ever homes in North Texas and more than 860,000 have been adopted across the country. Every adoption is a life saved!

To adopt, you must be at least 18 years of age. Be sure you bring your current/valid Driver’s License or State ID. If you do not have your current address on your Driver’s License or State ID, you will need to bring proof of residency such as a current utility bill or current lease agreement with your correct address.

For more information and interesting articles on Clear the Shelters, please visit www.cleartheshelters.com.

Join NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 and together, let’s make a difference in the life of our furry friends.

CLEAR THE SHELTERS 2023

• All month long: August 1 – August 31

• Check your local shelter for adoption fee policies.

• Please check with your local shelter for their hours of operation and adoption procedures

• Bring proof of residency

PARTICIPATING SHELTERS:

(Listed in Alphabetical Order by City)

ALLEN

Allen Animal Services

770 S. Allen Heights Drive

Allen, Texas 75002

214-509-4378

For more information Click HERE

ALVARADO

Alvarado Animal Services

602 South Parkway

Alvarado, Texas 76009

817-666-7401

For more information Click HERE

ATHENS

Athens Animal Rescue Shelter

901 W. College St.

Athens, Texas 75751

903- 292-1287

info@athensanimalrescue.com

For more information Click HERE

BEDFORD

Bedford Animal Services

1809 Reliance Parkway

Bedford, Texas 76021

817-952-2191

For more information Click HERE

BENBROOK

Humane Society of North Texas (HSNT)

Benbrook Waggin Tails Adoption Center

9009 Benbrook Blvd. (HWY 377 S.)

Benbrook, Texas 76126

817-249-DOGS (3647)

For more information Click HERE

BOWIE

Bowie Animal Shelter

1504 E. Wise Street

Bowie, Texas 76230

940-841-2774

For more information Click HERE

BURLESON

Burleson Animal Services

775 SE John Jones

Burleson, Texas 76028

817-426-9283

For more information Click HERE

CARROLLTON

Carrollton Animal Services and Adoption Center

2247 Sandy Lake Road

Carrollton, Texas 75006

(972) 466-3420

For more information Click HERE

Operation Kindness

3201 Earhart Drive

Carrollton, Texas 75006

972-418-7297 For more information Click HERE

CEDAR HILL

Tri-City Animal Shelter and Adoption Center

1150 E Pleasant Run Road

Cedar Hill, Texas 75104

972-291-5335

For more information Click HERE

COPPELL

City of Coppell Animal Services

821 S. Coppell Road

Coppell, Texas 75019

972-304-3515

For more information Click HERE

CROWLEY

Crowley Texas Animal Shelter

101 E. Hampton Road

Crowley, Texas 76036

817-297-2201

By Appointment Only All Month Long

No Appointments Needed on August 27

For more information Click HERE

DALLAS

Dallas Animal Services

1818 N. Westmoreland Road

Dallas, Texas 75212

214-670-3111

For more information Click HERE

East Dallas Kitty Club

Dallas, Texas 75214

972-325-8192

For more information Click HERE

SPCA of Texas

Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center

2400 Lone Star Drive

Dallas, Texas 75212

214-742-7722

For more information Click HERE

DENTON

City of Denton Animal Shelter

Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center

3717 N. Elm Street

Denton, Texas 76207

940-349-7594

For more information Click HERE

EULESS

City of Euless Animal Services

1517 Westpark Way

Euless, Texas 76040

817-685-1594

For more information Click HERE

FARMERS BRANCH

Farmers Branch Animal Adoption Center

3727 Valley View Ln.

Farmers Branch, Texas 75234

972-919-8770

For more information Click HERE

FRISCO

Cat Matchers (Dallas Cat Rescue)

5177 Eldorado Pkwy

Frisco, Texas 75033

(214) 705-9384

For more information Click HERE

FLOWER MOUND

Flower Mound Animal Adoption Center

3950 Justin Road

Flower Mound, Texas 75077

972-874-6390 For more information Click HERE

FORT WORTH

Fort Worth Animal Care and Control

Alliance PetSmart Charities Adoption Center

2901 Texas Sage Trail

Fort Worth, Texas 76177

817-392-7117

For more information Click HERE

Fort Worth Animal Care and Control

Chuck & Brenda Silcox Animal Care & Adoption Center

4900 Martin Street

Fort Worth, Texas 76119

817-392-1234 For more information Click HERE

Fort Worth Animal Care and Control

Hulen PetSmart Charities Adoption Center

4800 SW Loop 820

Fort Worth, Texas 76109

817-392-6561

For more information Click HERE

Fort Worth Animal Care and Control

North Animal Campus

351 Hillshire Drive

Fort Worth, Texas 76052

817-392-1294

For more information Click HERE

Humane Society of North Texas (HSNT)

Saxe-Forte Cat Adoptions

1840 E Lancaster Avenue

Fort Worth, Texas 76103

817-332-4768

For more information Click HERE

GAINESVILLE

Noah’s Ark SPCA

2501 N Weaver Street

Gainesville, Texas 76240

940-665-9800

For more information Click HERE

GARLAND

Garland Animal Shelter & Adoption Center

600 Tower Street

Garland, Texas 75040

972-205-3570

For more information Click HERE

GRANBURY

HappyKats Adoption Group

Email: happykatstx@gmail.com

Granbury, Texas 76048

(682) 205-3444

For more information Click HERE

Hood County Animal Control

1550 Weatherford Hwy

Granbury, Texas 76048

817-573-4277

For more information Click HERE

GRAND PRAIRIE

Grand Prairie Animal Services

Prairie Paws Adoption Center

2222 W. Warrior Trail

Grand Prairie, Texas 75052

972-237-8573

For more information Click HERE

GRAPEVINE

Grapevine Animal Services

500 Shady Brook Drive

Grapevine, Texas 76051

817-410-3370 For more information Click HERE

GREENVILLE

Greenville Animal Control

5800 Joe Ramsey Blvd.

Greenville, Texas 75402

903-457-2990

For more information Click HERE

GUN BARREL CITY

Straydog, Inc.

P.O. Box 1465

Gun Barrel City, Texas 75147

903-479-3497

Adoption Fees Waived All Month Long

All Adoptions are by Appointment

For more information Click HERE

HURST

Humane Society of North Texas (HSNT)

Hurst Adoption Center

900 TCC Rd.

Hurst, Texas 76054

817-788-7216

For more information Click HERE

IRVING

DFW Humane Society of Irving, Inc.

4140 Valley View Lane

Irving, Texas 75038

972-721-7788

For more information Click HERE

Irving Animal Services

4140 Valley View Lane

Irving, Texas 75038

972-721-2256

For more information Click HERE

JOSHUA

Joshua Animal Control

100 Santa Fe Street

Joshua, Texas 76058

817-774-9450

For more information Click HERE

KAUFMAN

Humane Society of North Texas (HSNT)

Kaufman County Pet Adoption Center

1904 E. US Highway 175

Kaufman, Texas 75142

469-376-4120

For more information Click HERE

KELLER

Humane Society of North Texas (HSNT)

Keller Regional

330 Rufe Snow Drive

Keller, Texas 76248

817-743-4711

For more information Click HERE

LANCASTER

Lancaster Animal Shelter

690 E Main Street

Lancaster, Texas 75146

972-218-1210

For more information Click HERE

LEWISVILLE

Lewisville Animal Services

995 E. Valley Ridge Boulevard

Lewisville, Texas 75057

972-219-3478

For more information Click HERE

LONE OAK

Sadie’s Place Animal Rescue

2821 FM 2737

Lone Oak, Texas 75453

903-662-8125

All adoptions are by appointment only.

For more information Click HERE

MANSFIELD

Mansfield Animal Care & Control

407 Industrial Boulevard

Mansfield, Texas 76063

817-276-4799

For more information Click HERE

MCKINNEY

Collin County Animal Services

4750 Community Avenue

McKinney, Texas 75071

972-547-7292

For more information Click HERE

NACOGDOCHES

Nacogdoches Animal Services and Adoption Center

3211 SW Stallings Drive

Nacogdoches, Texas 75964

936-560-5011

For more information Click HERE

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS

North Richland Hills Animal Adoption & Rescue Center

7301 Iron Horse Boulevard

North Richland Hills, Texas 76180

817-427-6570

For more information Click HERE

Email: animalcontrol2@nrhtx.com

PARIS

Paris Animal Shelter

310 Clement Rd.

Paris, Texas 75460

903-737-4199

PLANO

Cat Matchers (Dallas Cat Rescue)

P.O. Box 262571

Plano, Texas 75026

972-458-7877

For more information Click HERE

Straydog Inc.

Willow Bend Mall, Neiman Marcus Special Adoption Date on Saturday, August 13, ONLY

No Appointments Needed

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

2201 Dallas Pkwy Plano, Texas 75094

For more information Click HERE

Plano Animal Shelter

4028 W Plano Parkway

Plano, Texas 75093

972-769-4226

For more information Click HERE

RED OAK

Red Oak Animal Care and Control

411 W Read Oak Road

Red Oak, Texas 75154

214-399-7730

For more information Click HERE

RICHARDSON

Richardson Animal Shelter

1330 Columbia Drive

Richardson, Texas 75081

972-744-4480

For more information Click HERE

RICHLAND HILLS

Richland Hills Animal Services Center

7049 Baker Boulevard

Richland Hills, Texas 76118

817-616-3769

For more information Click HERE

ROYSE CITY

Royse City Animal Shelter

1101 N Josephine Street

Royse City, Texas 75189

214-934-9352

For more information Click HERE

SACHSE

Sachse Animal Shelter

6436 Sachse Road

Sachse, Texas 75048

972-675-9662

For more information Click HERE

SAGINAW

City of Saginaw Animal Services

205 Brenda Lane

Saginaw, Texas 76179

817-230-0458

Adoption fees will be waived August 27 – August 31

For more information Click HERE

SEAGOVILLE

Seagoville Animal Shelter

1330 E Malloy Bridge Road

Seagoville, Texas 75159

972-287-6838

For more information Click HERE

TOOL

Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake

10200 CR 2403

Tool, Texas 75143

903-432-3422

For more information Click HERE

WATAUGA

Watauga Animal Services

5203 Watauga Road

Watauga, Texas 76137

817-656-9614

For more information Click HERE

WAXAHACHIE

SPCA of Texas

Ellis County Animal Care Center

2570 FM Road 878

Waxahachie, Texas 76165

972-935-0756

For more information Click HERE

WEATHERFORD

Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter

403 Hickory Lane

Weatherford, Texas 76086

817-598-4181

For more information Click HERE

WYLIE

City of Wyle Animal Shelter

949 Hensley Lane Building 100

Wylie, Texas 75098

972-429-8047

For more information Click HERE