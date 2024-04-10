Dallas Animal Services hosts free community ‘cat fix' spay/neuter clinic Friday

Three animal welfare groups in North Texas are working together to get ready for "kitten season" as the state's temperatures rise and spring begins.

Because of the longer days and warmer weather this time of year, cats are more likely to become pregnant, which raises the number of kittens in the neighborhood and at area shelters, according to Best Friends Animal Society.

To help fight overpopulation in the wild, three neighborhood animal welfare organizations are working together to offer a Free Community Cat Fix Event at Dallas Animal Services (DAS) headquarters on Friday, April 12.

The SPCA of Texas has donated mobile units to DAS, where the event—which is sponsored by the organization—will be held. Operation Kindness is supplying the veterinarians and vet techs who will perform the surgeries.

The groups hope to spay or neuter 100 cats during the daylong event. In addition to the surgery, every cat will also receive a free microchip, ear tip, and rabies vaccination.

“We’re committed to helping reduce pet overpopulation through high-volume, high-quality spay/neuter events that have a significant impact on the number of homeless pets,” Ed Jamison, CEO of Operation Kindness said.

There is no cap on the number of cats each person may bring and spaces are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Cats must be kept in humane traps or carriers with hard sides; one cat per trap or carrier is required. Check-in starts at 7 a.m. and pickup is at 3:30 p.m.

“We are pleased to collaborate to serve the community cats of Dallas by loaning our two spay and neuter mobile vehicles. These vehicles will increase the number of surgeries performed on-site, ultimately making a greater impact on the welfare of community cats,” Chris Luna, JD, president & CEO of the SPCA of Texas said.

If you can't make it on Friday, another "cat fix" spay/neuter clinic is planned for May 10. More information is available on the Operation Kindness website.