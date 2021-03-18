dexter the dog

Severely Overweight Dog Has New Figure and is Getting Married

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Once upon a time, Dexter the Dog was so overweight that he could barely walk, now he's sporting a new figure and will soon have a new wife.

We first told you about Dexter in the fall of 2019, when he was 82 pounds and heartworm positive.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Pattie Nitschke, President and Founder of Brittany Rescue in Texas said Dexter needed to lose around 30 pounds, now a year and a half later he's lost 40 pounds.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

border crisis Mar 16

Dallas' KBH Convention Center Prepares as Teenage Asylum Seekers Expected to Arrive This Week

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

BRIT reports not only is he at his target weight, but he's also getting married to a dog named Mia.

BRIT posted a wedding announcement video on its Facebook page.

The pair of pups will tie the knot at Lake Grapevine on May 1.

This article tagged under:

dexter the dogGrapevine Lakebrittany rescue of texas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us