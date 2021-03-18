Severely Overweight Dog Has New Figure and is Getting Married

Once upon a time, Dexter the Dog was so overweight that he could barely walk, now he's sporting a new figure and will soon have a new wife.

We first told you about Dexter in the fall of 2019, when he was 82 pounds and heartworm positive.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Pattie Nitschke, President and Founder of Brittany Rescue in Texas said Dexter needed to lose around 30 pounds, now a year and a half later he's lost 40 pounds.

BRIT reports not only is he at his target weight, but he's also getting married to a dog named Mia.

BRIT posted a wedding announcement video on its Facebook page.

The pair of pups will tie the knot at Lake Grapevine on May 1.