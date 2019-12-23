Reading With You: Season’s Readings

NBC 5’s Reading With You is an initiative working to keep children engaged in reading even when they are not in the classroom.
Winter break has started for most school districts in North Texas, so with the help of Reading Partners North Texas, we put together a holiday list in English and Spanish that families can enjoy together.
For more Reading With You titles, visit nbcdfw.com/reading.
ENGLISH READING LIST:
Too Many Tamales – Christmas – Gary Soto
The Legend of the Poinsettia – Christmas – Tomie dePaolo
The Spirit of Christmas – Christmas – Nancy Tillman
The Year of the Perfect Christmas Tree: An Appalachian Story – Christmas – Gloria Houston
Lailah’s Lunchbox – Ramadan – Reem Faruqi
Seven Spools of Thread : A Kwanzaa Story – Kwanzaa – Angela Shelf Medearis
Bringing in the New Year – Chinese New Year – Grace Lin
A Dog Named Haku: A holiday Story from Nepal – Nepal Divali – Margarita Engle
Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins – Hanukkah – Eric E. Kimmel
What do you Celebrate? : Holidays and Festivals Around the World – Multi-holiday—Whitney Stewart
A World of Cookies for Santa: Follow Santa’s Tasty Trip Around the World – Multi-holiday – M.E. Furman
The Shortest Day: Celebrating the Winter Solstice – Multi-culture – Wendy Pfeffer
SPANISH READING LIST
¡Qué montón de Tamales! -- Gary Soto
La leyenda de la flor de Nochebuena -- Tomie dePaolo
El espíritu de la Navidad -- Nancy Tillman
'Twas Nochebuena -- Roseann Greenfield Thong
Arturo and the Navidad Birds -- Anne Broyles
Nueve dias para navidad -- Marie Hall Ets
¡Cómo El Grinch robó La Navidad! -- Dr. Seuss
Cuento de nochebuena, o, Una visita de San Nicolás -- Clement Clarke Moore
Olivia y el regalo de Navidad -- Farrah McDoogle