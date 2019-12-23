Reading With You: Season’s Readings

NBC 5’s Reading With You is an initiative working to keep children engaged in reading even when they are not in the classroom.

Winter break has started for most school districts in North Texas, so with the help of Reading Partners North Texas, we put together a holiday list in English and Spanish that families can enjoy together.

For more Reading With You titles, visit nbcdfw.com/reading.

ENGLISH READING LIST:

Too Many Tamales – Christmas – Gary Soto

The Legend of the Poinsettia – Christmas – Tomie dePaolo

The Spirit of Christmas – Christmas – Nancy Tillman

The Year of the Perfect Christmas Tree: An Appalachian Story – Christmas – Gloria Houston

Lailah’s Lunchbox – Ramadan – Reem Faruqi

Seven Spools of Thread : A Kwanzaa Story – Kwanzaa – Angela Shelf Medearis

Bringing in the New Year – Chinese New Year – Grace Lin

A Dog Named Haku: A holiday Story from Nepal – Nepal Divali – Margarita Engle

Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins – Hanukkah – Eric E. Kimmel

What do you Celebrate? : Holidays and Festivals Around the World – Multi-holiday—Whitney Stewart

A World of Cookies for Santa: Follow Santa’s Tasty Trip Around the World – Multi-holiday – M.E. Furman

The Shortest Day: Celebrating the Winter Solstice – Multi-culture – Wendy Pfeffer

SPANISH READING LIST

¡Qué montón de Tamales! -- Gary Soto

La leyenda de la flor de Nochebuena -- Tomie dePaolo

El espíritu de la Navidad -- Nancy Tillman

'Twas Nochebuena -- Roseann Greenfield Thong

Arturo and the Navidad Birds -- Anne Broyles

Nueve dias para navidad -- Marie Hall Ets

¡Cómo El Grinch robó La Navidad! -- Dr. Seuss

Cuento de nochebuena, o, Una visita de San Nicolás -- Clement Clarke Moore

Olivia y el regalo de Navidad -- Farrah McDoogle