Book of the Week: ‘Hair Love'

"Hair Love" by Matthew A. Cherry is based on the Oscar-winning short film. It's up to Daddy to give his daughter an extra-special hairstyle in this story of self-confidence and the love between fathers and daughters.

This book is considered great for kids 4 to 8 years old.

The 2021 Summer Reading List, compiled by local literacy advocates Reading Partners North Texas, is full of diverse titles in English and Spanish -- most of which can be found in North Texas public libraries.

NBC 5's Reading With You initiative is an innovative program encouraging elementary-aged children to read at least one book a week throughout the summer to help combat summer learning loss, often referred to as the "summer slide." This year, educators are dubbing it the "COVID slide" as students have been out of the traditional classroom for two months even before the summer.

Each week, NBC 5 will highlight a book from our online reading list compiled with the help of Reading Partners North Texas.

Reading Partners North Texas mobilizes communities to provide students with the proven, individualized reading support they need to read at grade level by 4th grade.