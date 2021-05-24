Reading With You: Summer Edition 2021

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are Reading With You this summer!
Our goal is to encourage our young students to read all summer. With the help of our partners, Reading Partners North Texas, Alice J. Puente Reading Initiative, and the Fort Worth Public Library, we strive to keep children engaged in reading year-round.
This is our third year to offer the summer edition of Reading With You. We have excellent recommendations for children’s books and activities from our partners at the Fort Worth Public Library and Reading Partners North Texas to help your children succeed. Any student in North Texas can check out a book for free from the Fort Worth Public Library. Students do not have to be residents of Fort Worth to do so.
Books Available for FREE at the Fort Worth Public Library
Apply here for a Fort Worth Public Library Card or eCard. Books are also available via curbside pickup.
Here is a collection of books from picture books to middle grade fiction. These are great books, both old and new, to share with the youth in your life.
Check Out Your Favorite Picture Books
Big Feelings by Alexandra Penfold
Eyes That Kiss in the Corners by Joanna Ho
Fatima’s Great Outdoors by Ambreen Tariq
I Love You, Baby Burrito by Angela Doninguez
Milo Imagines the World by Matt de la Pena
No Buddy Like a Book by Brianne Farley
Something’s Wrong! A Tale of Bear, a Hare, and Some Underwear by John Jory
Squish Squash Squished by Rebecca Kraft Rector
The Magical Yet by Angela DiTerlizzi
The Whole Hole Story by Vivian McInerny
Check Out Your Favorite Middle Grade Fiction: Recommended for independent, strong, readers ages 8-12. They are also great for a family read aloud.
Amari and the Night Brothers by B. B. Alston
Doggo and Pupper by Katherine Applegate
Red, White and Whole by Rajani LaRocca
Scary Stories for Young Foxes by Christian Heidicker
Simon B. Rhymin by Dwayne Reed
The Boys in the Back Row by Mike Jung
The Dragon in the Library by Louie Stowell
The Way to Rio Luna by Zoraida Cordova
The Winterborne Home for Vengeance and Valor by Ally Carter
Ways to Make Sunshine by Rene Watson
Libros Ilustrados
La casa de algún día (The One Day House) por Julia Durango e illustrado por Bianca Díaz
¡Los zombis no comen verduras! por Megan Lacera y Jorge Lacera, ilustrado por Jorge Lacera y adaptado al español por Yanitzia Canetti
Mi papi tiene una moto por Isabel Quintero e ilustrado por Zeke Peña ; traducido por Andrea Montejo
Quizás algo hermoso : cómo el arte transformó un barrio por F. Isabel Campoy y Theresa Howell e illustrado por Rafael López.
Libros de Capítulos
Mañanaland por Pam Muñoz Ryan y traducido por Alberto Jiménez Rioja
Los tipos malos por Aaron Blabey y traducido por Juan Pablo Lombana
Luciana por Erin Teagan ; traducido por Madelca Dominguez
Lector Fácil
¡Hoy volaré! por Mo Willems y adaptado al español por F. Isabel Campoy
Pedro y sus insectos por Fran Manushkin e illustrated por Tammie Lyon
No Ficción
Sharuko : el arqueólogo Peruano Julio C. Tello / Peruvian archaeologist Julio C. Tello por Monica Brown, ilustraciones por Elisa Chavarri y traducción al español por Adriana Domínguez
Reading Partners Summer Reading List
Grades K – 1st
Hair Love by Matthew Cherry
My Friend Earth by Patricia MacLachlan and Francesca Sanna
Planting a Rainbow by Louis Ehlert
Standing On Her Shoulders by Monica Clark-Robinson
Swirl by Swirl: Spirals in Nature by Joyce Sidman
The Boy Who Grew a Forest: The True Story of Jadav by Sophia Golz
The Rooster Who Would Not Be Quite by Maria Isable Sanchez Vegara
The Very Impatient Caterpillar by Ross Burach
They All Saw a Cat by Brendan Wenzel
Grades 2nd – 3rd
Actual Size by Steve Jenkins
Finding Winnie by Lindsay Mattick
I Dissent: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Makes Her Mark by Debbie Levy
My Papi Has a Motorcycle by Isabel Quintero
Pretty Tricky: The Sneaky Ways Pants Survive by Etta Kaner
The Proudest Blue: A Story of Hijab and Family by Ibtihaj Muhammad
The Upside Down Boy by Juan Felipe Herrera
The Wolves are Back by Jean Craighead George
Your Name is a Song by Jamilah Thompkins-Bigelow
Grades 4th – 5th
Mananaland by Pam Munoz Ryan
Restart by Gordon Korman
Sitting Bull by Harry N. Abrams
The Circulatory Story by Mark K. Corcoran
The Last Last Day-of-Summer by Lamar Giles
The Screaming Hairy Armadillo by Matthew Murrie
Where the Mountain Meets the Moon by Grace Lin
Wish by Barbara O’Connor