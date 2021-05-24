Reading With You: Summer Edition 2021

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are Reading With You this summer!

Our goal is to encourage our young students to read all summer. With the help of our partners, Reading Partners North Texas, Alice J. Puente Reading Initiative, and the Fort Worth Public Library, we strive to keep children engaged in reading year-round.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This is our third year to offer the summer edition of Reading With You. We have excellent recommendations for children’s books and activities from our partners at the Fort Worth Public Library and Reading Partners North Texas to help your children succeed. Any student in North Texas can check out a book for free from the Fort Worth Public Library. Students do not have to be residents of Fort Worth to do so.

Books Available for FREE at the Fort Worth Public Library

Apply here for a Fort Worth Public Library Card or eCard. Books are also available via curbside pickup.

Here is a collection of books from picture books to middle grade fiction. These are great books, both old and new, to share with the youth in your life.

Check Out Your Favorite Picture Books

Big Feelings by Alexandra Penfold

Eyes That Kiss in the Corners by Joanna Ho

Fatima’s Great Outdoors by Ambreen Tariq

I Love You, Baby Burrito by Angela Doninguez

Milo Imagines the World by Matt de la Pena

No Buddy Like a Book by Brianne Farley

Something’s Wrong! A Tale of Bear, a Hare, and Some Underwear by John Jory

Squish Squash Squished by Rebecca Kraft Rector

The Magical Yet by Angela DiTerlizzi

The Whole Hole Story by Vivian McInerny

Check Out Your Favorite Middle Grade Fiction: Recommended for independent, strong, readers ages 8-12. They are also great for a family read aloud.

Amari and the Night Brothers by B. B. Alston

Doggo and Pupper by Katherine Applegate

Red, White and Whole by Rajani LaRocca

Scary Stories for Young Foxes by Christian Heidicker

Simon B. Rhymin by Dwayne Reed

The Boys in the Back Row by Mike Jung

The Dragon in the Library by Louie Stowell

The Way to Rio Luna by Zoraida Cordova

The Winterborne Home for Vengeance and Valor by Ally Carter

Ways to Make Sunshine by Rene Watson

Libros Ilustrados

La casa de algún día (The One Day House) por Julia Durango e illustrado por Bianca Díaz

¡Los zombis no comen verduras! por Megan Lacera y Jorge Lacera, ilustrado por Jorge Lacera y adaptado al español por Yanitzia Canetti

Mi papi tiene una moto por Isabel Quintero e ilustrado por Zeke Peña ; traducido por Andrea Montejo

Quizás algo hermoso : cómo el arte transformó un barrio por F. Isabel Campoy y Theresa Howell e illustrado por Rafael López.

Libros de Capítulos

Mañanaland por Pam Muñoz Ryan y traducido por Alberto Jiménez Rioja

Los tipos malos por Aaron Blabey y traducido por Juan Pablo Lombana

Luciana por Erin Teagan ; traducido por Madelca Dominguez

Lector Fácil

¡Hoy volaré! por Mo Willems y adaptado al español por F. Isabel Campoy

Pedro y sus insectos por Fran Manushkin e illustrated por Tammie Lyon

No Ficción

Sharuko : el arqueólogo Peruano Julio C. Tello / Peruvian archaeologist Julio C. Tello por Monica Brown, ilustraciones por Elisa Chavarri y traducción al español por Adriana Domínguez

Reading Partners Summer Reading List

Grades K – 1st

Hair Love by Matthew Cherry

My Friend Earth by Patricia MacLachlan and Francesca Sanna

Planting a Rainbow by Louis Ehlert

Standing On Her Shoulders by Monica Clark-Robinson

Swirl by Swirl: Spirals in Nature by Joyce Sidman

The Boy Who Grew a Forest: The True Story of Jadav by Sophia Golz

The Rooster Who Would Not Be Quite by Maria Isable Sanchez Vegara

The Very Impatient Caterpillar by Ross Burach

They All Saw a Cat by Brendan Wenzel

Grades 2nd – 3rd

Actual Size by Steve Jenkins

Finding Winnie by Lindsay Mattick

I Dissent: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Makes Her Mark by Debbie Levy

My Papi Has a Motorcycle by Isabel Quintero

Pretty Tricky: The Sneaky Ways Pants Survive by Etta Kaner

The Proudest Blue: A Story of Hijab and Family by Ibtihaj Muhammad

The Upside Down Boy by Juan Felipe Herrera

The Wolves are Back by Jean Craighead George

Your Name is a Song by Jamilah Thompkins-Bigelow

Grades 4th – 5th

Mananaland by Pam Munoz Ryan

Restart by Gordon Korman

Sitting Bull by Harry N. Abrams

The Circulatory Story by Mark K. Corcoran

The Last Last Day-of-Summer by Lamar Giles

The Screaming Hairy Armadillo by Matthew Murrie

Where the Mountain Meets the Moon by Grace Lin

Wish by Barbara O’Connor