Tropical Storm Beta Forms in the Gulf of Mexico, Expected to Impact Texas

Tropical Storm Beta continues to strengthen in the western Gulf of Mexico and is expected to move slowly toward Texas in the coming days.

The storm, the 23rd named storm of the 2020 hurricane season, began Friday as Tropical Depression 22 and is the third disturbance in the Atlantic basin to be named in the last 24 hours and the second to use Greek letters for storm names.

TS Beta formed in the Gulf of Mexico just hours after sub-Tropical Storm Alpha formed Friday morning off the coast of Portugal in the northern Atlantic. Alpha came only hours after Tropical Storm Wilfred was named in the far eastern Atlantic, and just a day after Teddy exploded into a major hurricane in the mid-Atlantic. It was just on Wednesday that Hurricane Sally made landfall in Alabama.

Teddy, with current wind speeds in excess of 130 mph, is expected to take a northern track well east of the East Coast before making landfall over Eastern Canada sometime next week.

Beta is expected to possibly become a Category 1 Hurricane while moving slowly through the Gulf of Mexico.

National Hurricane Center

The National Hurricane Center says there is a risk of heavy rainfall and flooding along the northwest Gulf Coast Sunday through at least the middle of next week as Beta is forecast to move slowly toward and along or offshore of the coast through that time.

The NHC said it's too early to determine what areas could see direct wind and storm surge impacts from Beta.

Wilfred claimed the last traditional name of the predetermined storm names for this hurricane season -- leading officials to turn to the Greek alphabet for names.

Storm Surge and Tropical Storm or Hurricane watches could be issued Friday night or Saturday.