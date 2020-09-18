Wilfred Uses Last Atlantic Storm Name in Record Time

Tropical Storm Wilfred has formed in the eastern Atlantic, using the last of the traditional names for tropical systems in a record-setting Atlantic hurricane season.

"Wilfred" is the last name on the Hurricane Center's list of storm names for the season.

"Get out the Greek alphabet," the National Hurricane Center tweeted.

Tropical Storm #Wilfred Advisory 1: Wilfred Forms in the Eastern Tropical Atlantic. Get Out the Greek Alphabet For the Rest of 2020. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 18, 2020

The only time they had done this before was in the deadly 2005 hurricane season, during which Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans.

It has been a very active season and its not over yet! Hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean runs through Nov. 30.

Hurricane Teddy is in the Atlantic along and before it was named Tropical Storm Wilfred was given a greater than 60% chance for development. Plus there's a tropical depression in the western Gulf of Mexico.

Each year, there are only 21 storm names on the list put out by the National Hurricane Center, the letters Q, U, X, Y, and Z are skipped.

www.nhc.noaa.gov

After using up traditional storm names, meteorologists will now use Alpha, Beta and other Greek letters for future storms.