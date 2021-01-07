Tracking Weekend Snow Chances

A storm system will move across Texas this weekend and it will bring a chance of rain and snow to the area on Sunday.

Details are still coming into focus but the location of the highest chance for snow will depend on the path of the storm.

A more northern track would favor more widespread snow in North Texas.

A more southern track would produce more snow south of the DFW metro area.

The rain and snow will move into North Texas by early Sunday morning from the west. Much of Sunday and Sunday night could see either rain, snow, or a mix of both across parts of North and Central Texas.

The first indication is that the highest chance for the heaviest snow to be to the west and southwest of the DFW area. It's possible that enough snow could fall to impact travel on Sunday. The details on this storm system will fluctuate in the coming days so make sure you stay up to date with the latest forecast from the NBC 5 Weather Experts.