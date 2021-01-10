Snow Forces Some Districts to Close or Delay School Monday

Dozens of North Texas school districts, primarily south and west of Dallas-Fort Worth are either closed or opening late Monday after significant snow moved across North Texas Sunday for the first time in five years.

A comprehensive list of all districts with closings or delayed starts can be found here.

The National Weather Service extended a Winter Weather Advisory and a Winter Storm Warning for parts of North Texas through 6 a.m. Monday.

With temperatures in the low 30s Monday morning, in areas with higher levels of accumulation, some snow will still be around.

In addition to public school districts, Tarleton State University closed all of its campuses Monday, while Trinity Valley Community College will delay opening until 9 a.m.

CODE PURPLE: All Tarleton campus locations will close tomorrow, Monday, January 11th. For more information go to https://t.co/NseOi7VLiv. pic.twitter.com/nFLiiHwlQc — Tarleton State University (@TarletonState) January 10, 2021