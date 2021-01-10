‘We Have to Be Kids and Play in It': Snow Falls in North Texas

Some areas, especially in southern parts of North Texas, received several inches of snow Sunday, sending many people outside, while others set out to find more accumulation.

In Granbury, road conditions remained clear for most of Sunday aside from wet conditions and slush. NBC 5 observed one collision along the northbound side Highway 377 near Acton Highway. A driver and his passenger crashed into an utility pole and were later assisted by Granbury police.

Some people enjoyed their snow day outside the Hood County courthouse, including a man and his daughter who drove from Northlake. Norman White said it took them about an hour to drive to Granbury.

"We knew it was going to be snowing, but it wasn't snowing where we live," White said. "We heard there was a lot of snow in Granbury, so we were like well… let’s head down to Granbury."

Cedar Hill also got a nice blanket of snow, and families drove from near and far to enjoy the winter scene.

"We saw the snow and we're like, 'Well we haven't had snow like this in a long time, so we have to be kids and play in it,'" said Cedar Hill resident Chris Symak.

Symak and his girlfriend Kayla VanWagner pulled over on the side of Farm-to-Market Road 1382 in Cedar Hill to build a snow penguin.

"We're definitely looking for those positives for the beginning of this year, and snow is a great one," VanWagner said.

The Allen family drove from Mesquite to make memories with 18-month-old Ryland, who couldn't wait to play in it.

"I'm from upstate New York, so him being able to see snow here is really nice," Richard Allen said.

They're making memories they can hold onto, long after the snow is gone.