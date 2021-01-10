Viewers Share Photos as Snow Falls on North Texas

A winter storm system moved into North Texas on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, and NBC 5 viewers shared their photos as snow fell.

17 photos
1/17
McKenna Seegmiller
Beautiful view of our backyard in Comanche, Tx.
2/17
Catherine Schurr
Snow in Walnut Springs Texas
3/17
Marki Van Zandt
Snow and deer in Comanche.
4/17
Renee jackson
4 inches so far in stephenville
5/17
Catherine Schurr
Snow in Walnut Springs Texas
6/17
Jim Farley
Comanche County Snow in my backyard
7/17
Sherry Miller
Let it Snow Lake Whitney my yard
8/17
Jim Holt
Snow in Stephenville TX This Morning
9/17
Rita Freels
2nd snow in Stephenville this January 2021 Started at 7:30 am
10/17
Ronald J Sanders
West of Hasse At least a couple of inches so far.
11/17
Tonja Lee
Snowing in stephenville
12/17
Ashley Nelson
Granbury Texas…this is only the 2nd time our youngest daughter has ever seen snow and super excited!!!
13/17
Christy Brabec
Hudson not a fan of the snow in Granbury
14/17
Who’s Your Hunny Farms
The Hen Den Snow on the coop Who’s Your Hunny Farms in Granbury
15/17
Amanda Dearing
Didn’t believe snow would really hit Willow Park. Lo and behold, here ya go– Huge snow flakes!!!
16/17
Monica Bissel
We live in Pecan Plantation and it is now snowing. It started out as rain, but is now heavy snow.
17/17
Laura Raney
Awesome! Snow has started in Burleson

This article tagged under:

Snow

More Photo Galleries

Photos: Cleanup Efforts Begin After Violence Shakes the Capitol
Photos: Cleanup Efforts Begin After Violence Shakes the Capitol
Photos: Pro-Trump Supporters Breach the Capitol Building
Photos: Pro-Trump Supporters Breach the Capitol Building
Photos: Trump, Supporters Rally in DC Over Electoral Votes Count
Photos: Trump, Supporters Rally in DC Over Electoral Votes Count
Photos: DC Braces for Conflict as Trump Supporters Descend on the Capitol
Photos: DC Braces for Conflict as Trump Supporters Descend on the Capitol
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us