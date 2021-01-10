Viewers Share Photos as Snow Falls on North Texas Published 45 mins ago • Updated 3 mins ago A winter storm system moved into North Texas on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, and NBC 5 viewers shared their photos as snow fell. 17 photos 1/17 McKenna Seegmiller Beautiful view of our backyard in Comanche, Tx. 2/17 Catherine Schurr Snow in Walnut Springs Texas 3/17 Marki Van Zandt Snow and deer in Comanche. 4/17 Renee jackson 4 inches so far in stephenville 5/17 Catherine Schurr Snow in Walnut Springs Texas 6/17 Jim Farley Comanche County Snow in my backyard 7/17 Sherry Miller Let it Snow Lake Whitney my yard 8/17 Jim Holt Snow in Stephenville TX This Morning 9/17 Rita Freels 2nd snow in Stephenville this January 2021 Started at 7:30 am 10/17 Ronald J Sanders West of Hasse At least a couple of inches so far. 11/17 Tonja Lee Snowing in stephenville 12/17 Ashley Nelson Granbury Texas…this is only the 2nd time our youngest daughter has ever seen snow and super excited!!! 13/17 Christy Brabec Hudson not a fan of the snow in Granbury 14/17 Who’s Your Hunny Farms The Hen Den Snow on the coop Who’s Your Hunny Farms in Granbury 15/17 Amanda Dearing Didn’t believe snow would really hit Willow Park. Lo and behold, here ya go– Huge snow flakes!!! 16/17 Monica Bissel We live in Pecan Plantation and it is now snowing. It started out as rain, but is now heavy snow. 17/17 Laura Raney Awesome! Snow has started in Burleson This article tagged under: Snow 0 More Photo Galleries Photos: Cleanup Efforts Begin After Violence Shakes the Capitol Photos: Pro-Trump Supporters Breach the Capitol Building Photos: Trump, Supporters Rally in DC Over Electoral Votes Count Photos: DC Braces for Conflict as Trump Supporters Descend on the Capitol