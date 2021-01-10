Viewers Share Photos as Snow Falls on North Texas – Gallery II

A winter storm system moved into North Texas on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, and NBC 5 viewers shared their photos as snow fell.

Jeffrey Peltier
I am located 12 miles west of Glen Rose. Measured depth is 7”.
Katrina Wilkins
Grandsons Noah and Carson enjoying the snow in Aledo this morning.
Jessica Ford
First snowman for this lifelong Texas teenager.
Sonia Reyes-Gomez
Ethan and his first snow in Cedar Hill!
Heide
Cedar tree in my back yard
Edwin Sadberry
Took the opportunity to get my camera out to capture our first snowfall of 2021.
Deidre Deats
Phoebe, the sweetest labrador’s, first snow!
Tiffany Esparza
Jentri’s first snowman!! From Waxahachie
Mei-ling
Benbrook soccer referees under snow
April Bowen
Beautiful snow falling in Grand Prairie
Amanda Warren
Out in Strawn, TX. Started at 6:30 this morning and within 2 hours got 2 inches of snow.
Amanda Warren
Amanda Warren
Amanda Warren
Lance Luna
Snow, for the first time in years! A good start to 2021.
Jesus Pedraza
Romero Pedraza age 13 catching snowflakes in his mouth in Mansfield Tx
Jennifer Hallmeyer
Huskies 1st snow in Arlington
Jennifer Hallmeyer
Jennifer Hallmeyer
Alexandrea Rios
Snow in Crowley, TX
Amanda Warren
Jill Acklen
Gorgeous joyful snowflakes just when we need them
Amanda Warren
sherry floyd
snow capped hills
Granbury, TX
Amanda Warren
linda rivon
My backyard in Crowley Tx
linda rivon
Taylor Lawson
Snow in Fort Worth TX a next to TCU!!
John
First snow
Howard Smith
The Smith Estate in Burleson
Laurie Anthony
God Has Blessed Texas! Outside Grandview Texas
my Grandaughter – her first snow in Burleson, Tx
Becky Mullins
Snow in Johnson County! Southeast Burleson
Candice Gordon
Jack In Hudson Oaks, Texas (with Buddy and Bailey)
neil Livingston
Indy catching snow fakes in Decatur
Hector Rodriguez
Omar and hernando Rodriguez playing in the snow in Waxahachie
Bill Oellermann
Backyard view from our kitchen window
Kassy Tanner
Beautiful peaceful day! Snowfall in Granbury!
Becky Mullins
Mitzi is not a fan of the snow!
Kosha Shah
Snowing in Grand Prairie
Courtney Sunbarger
Joshua, Texas Thank-you, Courtney Hollis Sunbarger
Candice Gordon
Tanisha McQueen
JaMichael McQueen enjoying the snow.
Mark Malunowe
Granbury Snowfall
Susan P. Martin
Willow Park is getting a nice coating of white this morning. It’s been sticking for close to two hours now, accept on the roads and sidewalks. What a refreshing winter treat!
Greg Flores
Haven’t gotten around to taking our tree ornaments down but we got come Christmasy snow.
Courtney Sunbarger
Kara Lamb
Snow Day Picture
Melody Vann
Hico-Mack Hicks Farm 8 am-01/10/2021
tambra limpus
From my ranch in Venus Texas
Pat Hovland
Somewhere out there someone is fishing. I heard their boat. Lake Whitney
Jeffrey Peltier
Michelle Miller
Snow picture- DeLeon, Texas
Morris Hairell
Backyard in Burleson
Courtney Cowsert
In Burleson, TX (Rendon) by Courtney Redman
McKenna Seegmiller
Ollie playing in the snow in Comanche, TX
Reagan LaForge
From Ennis, TX! Respectfully,Reagan LaForge
Suzi Nadeau
Our 11 year old and 7 year old girls are loving this snow today in Cresson, TX!
Michelle Miller
Jacki Turner
Cold cardinal
Judy Valigura
Beautiful from Lipan TX
Tina Cates
Snow in red oak
Tony Urzo
Enjoying the snow here in Burleson at Bailey Park.
Selena Aguirre
Enjoying his first snow
Jeffrey Peltier
Matt Oliver
2021 Snowman in Whitney Texas.
Nathanael browning
South Fort Worth
Michael Thom
Snow in alvarado tx
Jeffrey Peltier
Becky Mullins
Snowfall in Johnson County, taken around 9:30-10:00 am Sunday, January 10, 2021. Southeast Burleson, Johnson County, Texas
Jeffrey Peltier
Taylor Roberts
Snow accumulation as of 9:45am in Godley, Tx south of Benbrook Lake. Low visibility with large fluffy flakes at a steady pace for the last couple of hours!
Bobby Curry
Snow at Lonesomedove RV park in Stephenville texas
Taylor Roberts
Judy Arrington
Kodi (husky) loving Granbury snow

