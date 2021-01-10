Viewers Share Photos as Snow Falls on North Texas – Gallery VIII

A winter storm system moved into North Texas on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, and NBC 5 viewers shared their photos as snow fell.

Janet Nye
Snowball fight with mom and son in Cleburne
Leticia Ramirez
Liam Rodriguez – Mansfield
Mollie Pope
Everything isn’t bigger in Texas! Jack (18 months) Fort Worth
McKenna Seegmiller
Winter wonderland in Comanche, TX.
Sheree McDaniel
Planes parked in snow at Bourland Field (50F) Cresson TX
Deborah Truelove
snow picture
Stephanie Falter
It’s snowing!!
Randy Bilger
Bella and Carly’s first snowman
Andrew Hunstiger
Cardinal sitting on a snowy branch in my backyard
concretlady
snow picture
Rose Jones
Rose Jones from Crowley, Texas with her snowman bestie Bob
Elaine Arnold
Elaine Arnold
Snow pictures
Elaine Arnold
Snow pictures
Kim Soros
Snowman in Midlothian, TX
Brittany Williams
Bristyn is enjoying her first snow day from Joshua, TX.
Kim Soros
Shiloh Forest Midlothian Snow
Shoumik Mazumdar
My kids Shreya and Ishan were enjoying the snowfall.
Jennifer Herring
Hoppy and her first snowfall, Santo TX
Rekha
Tanishka and Shaurya with Snowgirl they made, having lots of fun
Whitney Humphreys
First big play in the snow!!
Maria Delgado
Lucca not so happy as it’s his first time in snow
Pat Arredondo III
Beautiful snow fall in Hillsboro,TX
Teresa Hasty
Snow in Granbury Jan. 10th 2021
james aldredge
Snow Grand Saline Tx
Katya Scott
..enjoying snow in Weatherford
james aldredge
Snow Grand Saline Tx
Greg Wilkins
A Carolina Chickadee sits on a branch as the snow falls near McClendon-Chisholm, TX.
Janet Nye
Snowball fight with mom and son in Cleburne
Mike and Carol Stevens
Alvarado Snow!!!! Loving it!!!
Vanessa Rodriguez
Alice’s first time playing with snow! Building a snowman!
Vanessa Rodriguez
Alice’s first time playing with snow! Building a snowman!
Kye Cox
Lipan tx snow 8 in and counting
Sheree McDaniel
Planes parked in snow at Bourland Field (50F) Cresson TX
Sherry Suggs
Horses and kids are loving the snow in Kopperl TX!!
Mike and Carol Stevens
Alvarado Snow!!!! Loving it!!!
caitlin barnaby
Zorro wanted to try the snow
Brent Sturman
Blake in Fort Worth Snowman at Foster Park
Diana Yandell
Lil’ Concha has been preparing for weeks.
wanda estrada
Winter Wonderyard!!!
Sheree McDaniel
Planes parked in snow at Bourland Field (50F) Cresson TX
Andrews, Nancy
Enjoying the snow here in Springtown!
Charlotte Conner
Snow in Lancaster Texas January 10th 2021
Charlotte Conner
Snow in Lancaster Texas January 10th 2021
Charlotte Conner
Snow in Lancaster Texas January 10th 2021
Jackie Wells
Snowfall in Cayuga, Texas
Suzanne Holden
Wedgwood neighborhood of Fort Worth
Jackie Grayson
Leon County Tx
Selena Aguirre
Snow in Fort Worth ! Rolling to build a snowman
April Patterson
Adeline’s first snow! In Hamilton Texas!
Dia Bigler
this is our almost one year old Australian Shepherd, Rico. Today was his first experience with tasting snow.
Selena Aguirre
Excited for her first snow !!
McKenna Seegmiller
This tree was flipped upside down years ago by a tornado. It looked beautiful covered in snow.
April Patterson
Boomer(pug) and Doni(English bulldog) Enjoying the snow! In Hamilton Texas
Martha Bell
Snowing like crazy in College Station! My son lives there. Lots of sleet to start with, then snow started and hasn’t stopped. Schools are already canceling for tomorrow.
brandon hollien
Captured these photos today in a Leonard, Texas.
brandon hollien
Captured these photos today in a Leonard, Texas.
Aaron Foster
6ft Snowman My littles 1st snow 5 inches of snow Venus Tx
Bill Janscha
3 snow images just south of I 20 and Weatherford, Tx
Hazel Miller
American snowman from Cleburne Tx
Yahoo!
Snow, Cleburne Tx. Spears household
Yahoo!
Snow, Cleburne Tx. Spears household
Yahoo!
Snow, Cleburne Tx. Spears household

