Texas Coast Prepares for Heavy Rain, Flooding From Hurricane Nicholas

Along the Texas gulf coast, people spent Monday preparing for Hurricane Nicholas.

Jill Hamm lives on a canal in Bayou Vista near Galveston, an area that could see several feet of storm surge.

“They're saying two to four feet, maybe five at the worst,” Hamm said.

Hamm said she’s nervous about flooding, specifically the first floor of her home where she’s storing material for her home remodel.

“They're working really fast to try to get this stuff picked up,” she said.

The rush is on across the area, where at the last minute, people gassed up and stocked up on critical supplies as they prepared to ride out the storm at home.

With several North Texas relief groups still in Louisiana because of Hurricane Ida, including Dallas-based Texas Baptist Men and McKinney-based Minutemen Disaster Response, helping people in the aftermath of Nicholas could be a challenge.

Texas Baptist Men said it sent home two teams who live in and around Houston home early from Louisiana so they could rest and prepare to meet needs in Texas, if necessary.

Latanya McPherson and her two-year-old daughter came to the Houston area from their Louisiana home which was damaged by Hurricane Ida.

Now they're evacuating again.

"Right now, we're getting ready to go back and pack up and head to Louisiana,” McPherson said.

Sandbags and barricades are in place in Galveston and emergency teams are staged across the strike zone where millions are watching and waiting for what Nicholas brings.