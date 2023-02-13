LIVE RADAR: Strong Cold Front Arrives Overnight With Colder Temps and Gusty Winds

A strong cold front will move across North Texas overnight, bringing the chance of some showers and perhaps a thunderstorm.

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport reached a high of 77 Wednesday. Accompanying the springlike warmth was a chance for springlike storms during the evening hours.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for a large portion of North Texas expired at 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Colder weather will return Thursday with a high back down in the 40s. A strong north wind gusting to 30 mph will accompany the colder weather. Grab your winter coats as it will be a cold, blustery day.

NBC 5 Chief Meteorologist Rick Mitchell said a "cap" in the atmosphere, or a layer of warm air preventing storms from developing, was in place over North Texas through the day and into the evening. By 9 p.m., storms remained mostly north of the Red River and in southern Oklahoma where some tornado warnings were issued.

Some parts of Dallas-Fort Worth could see some showers late Wednesday night and into the early hours of Thursday morning with the arrival of a cold front, Mitchell said.

8:41 pm Wednesday....a cap remains in place over N TX, therefore no storms. No cap in Oklahoma where there are currently 2 tornado warnings. pic.twitter.com/KFsNlKE0QP — Rick Mitchell (@RickMitchellWX) February 16, 2023

Temperatures are expected to be much colder Thursday with a strong north wind. High temperatures by Thursday and Friday will only climb into the upper 40s and low 50s.